"I lost my temper with my 7-year-old son after teaching a class on anger management." Lesson on importance of apology

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Our inquisitive 7-year-old son asked only one question as soon I got home from a long day of facilitating a parent’s seminar on anger management and I snapped! “THINK!” I said. “Why can’t you first think before you ask such a SIMPLE question?” I was so exhausted, hungry, and feeling a bit lightheaded. It was in the evening and it seemed like the day had just started for him.

Even before I finished saying the word ‘question’, you could literally see all the excitement that was written on his face DISAPPEAR, the way a balloon filled with air starts leaking when stepped on.

Two days later, our son was playing with his brothers and I overheard my inquisitive son bossing the others around saying, “THINK!” This time he was even aggressively pointing at his head to emphasize his point. He continued to say, “You need to think, I don’t answer such questions.”

OMG!! He was REPEATING the exact same words that I had spoken to him.

I felt so remorseful. I walked slowly to where they were having their conversation and asked them if I could have their attention for a moment. I calmly said, “I overheard what you were saying. I want to APOLOGIZE because two days ago, I said something that was NOT o.k. I also DISMISSED a question you had asked (looking at our inquisitive son) instead of first acknowledging you and maybe helping you REPHRASE what you were asking so you could at least try to find the solution for yourself.”

I shared this story because when we are doing this work of breaking cycles of our past conditionings, we are not going to do it PERFECTLY. Breaking cycles sometimes requires catching ourselves when we SCREW UP and DELIBERATELY working on making AMENDS and LEARNING new skills of parenting.

APOLOGIZING to our kids (young and adults) helps BUILD the CONNECTION with our kids. As parents, we are also leading by example and are TEACHING our kids that we are also HUMAN and that it’s ok to apologize. When we apologize, our children are able to see us as their SAFE space and can come to us in the future if they need someone to talk to.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

I am a writer who writes about her own life experiences and what I have learned while acquiring my clinical experience. I hold a master of arts degree specializing in marriage and family therapy.

