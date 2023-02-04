White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers

Comfy, Safe Couch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O093e_0kc48F8S00
Photo byLucxana Sylvain, Pexels

I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.

I have to admit, I was pissed off. “Oh heavens! What’s going on here?!” I wondered. My mind went bonkers! Was it possible that she couldn’t see this 170 pounds beautiful African woman who was right in front of the line? Or did I look like a tiny invisible ant idling around in front of her eyes??? It was strange!

I didn’t say a word when I got to the counter but decided to give my eyes permission to do the talking. I stared at her face trying to look for answers. I didn’t want to create a scene or give people permission to label me the “angry black woman.” There were no answers on her face. You could sense she was embarrassed. She started talking to herself saying she didn’t have enough sleep the previous night blah blah blah but of course I couldn’t buy that baloney.

There’s a certain kind of maturity and peace that only God, universe or whatever higher power you believe in can give when it comes to handling our emotions when mad. Within a very short time, my thoughts were redirected to the guy behind me. The one who refused service until I was served. That’s the guy i chose to give my energy to. With a big smile on my face, I told him Thank you! I took my coffee and walked away.

There are times when we have to ask ourselves,

“Is this battle worth fighting?”

”When do I need to say something and how do I say it?”

”When I am feeling so down and like I have been unfairly treated, what can do to sooth myself?”

I chose to see the dim of light that this guy put on my face despite feeling angry, disrespected and discriminated against by that cashier. I refused to allow her “stupidity “ dictate my travel mood.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, comment, and share it with friends and family

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mentalhealth# Blackhistorymonth# Relationships# Actsofkindness# Traumahealing

Comments / 1328

Published by

I am a writer who writes about her own life experiences and what I have learned while acquiring my clinical experience. I hold a master of arts degree specializing in marriage and family therapy. The content shared here is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for seeking therapy.

California State
7K followers

More from Comfy, Safe Couch

My sister diagnosis of Autism took away the attention I deserved as a child from my parents. Learning to let go of anger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My father used to come home once a week as he worked far from home. I was always looking forward to his visits because I knew he would bring goodies and at least pay attention to me for a moment. My mother was always busy attending school meetings for my younger sister who was diagnosed with Autism. There were incidences at school and academic meetings to attend so mom was always away. When at home, mom could not keep her eyes off her and was constantly telling her what to do or not do. I felt invisible and like my needs didn't matter.

Read full story
25 comments

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.

Read full story
1421 comments

I am still very bitter at my abusive father, 10 years after his death! A woman says she will grieve at her own timeline

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I said, "Tell me more about your childhood. Who did you grow up with?" The purpose of the question was to help me understand her childhood and upbringing better. "My dad was a piece of sh@t! I can't even stand hearing his name being mentioned. He abused me and my mother until he took his last breath. I hope he is rotting in the grave and in hell!" I didn't see this response coming because when she walked into the room, she appeared calm, well-collected, and very warm. The question brought back so much emotional pain from the past.

Read full story
37 comments

"I lost my temper with my 7-year-old son after teaching a class on anger management." Lesson on importance of apology

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Our inquisitive 7-year-old son asked only one question as soon I got home from a long day of facilitating a parent’s seminar on anger management and I snapped! “THINK!” I said. “Why can’t you first think before you ask such a SIMPLE question?” I was so exhausted, hungry, and feeling a bit lightheaded. It was in the evening and it seemed like the day had just started for him.

Read full story
2 comments

"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."

Read full story
277 comments

"Talking about my husband behind his back to mom almost ruined my marriage." A woman grieves her past mistakes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I had a big fallout with my husband early on in our marriage. Feeling overwhelmed and like I was ready to pack my bags and leave at the moment, I called my mother and spilled everything that was going on. Oh boy! Didn't I regret the decision? After we made up with my husband and everything seemed to be going well, my mother could not stop reminding me about the stuff I shared with her when I had the fallout with my husband. I was getting so annoyed and couldn't stand her speaking so negatively about him.

Read full story
16 comments

A mother throws a sharp knife at her 10-year-old daughter in anger. A woman learns a lesson on forgiveness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. She had just stepped out of the swimming pool. I looked at her back and saw a huge black mark that looked like a big cut that had healed over time.

Read full story
154 comments

"He bought me flowers daily but also ensured I cut contact with family members. A woman learns a lesson on love bombing

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my sister came home with a black eye and bleeding lips and asked that we take her to the hospital, I was shocked and couldn't believe what I was seeing. Barely a year prior to the incident that left her fighting for her life, she had made a comment that sounded something along these lines.

Read full story
31 comments

"My parents keep disapproving of my dates!" A man learns a lesson on family estrangement

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I ended my first relationship because my parents said she was too “fat” for their liking. Now this one they say is not as educated as they would want. I am tired of trying to please people who are never happy with anything I do or the choices I make.”

Read full story
7 comments

"I feel lonely and miss their tight hug." A woman ends an abusive relationship and learns to validate her feelings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “The breakup is so painful right now. I miss their hugs. The tight embrace in between their arms as I lay my head on their chest felt so safe and comforting. I also tremble at the thought of how they roared when angry and didn’t know if that was my last day alive. Their anger was so scary. Many were days when I would call the police on them but then withdraw the case when they begged me to.”

Read full story
35 comments

"For 5 years my mother has never talked to me. She sends my sister instead!" A woman learns a lesson on triangulation

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "My mother has not talked to me for the last three years. Every time she wants to communicate to me with me, she sends my sister. I don't want anything to do with her or what's going on at home. I am sick and tired of hearing this stuff!"

Read full story
63 comments

My mother forged my signature and withdrew money from my account. A woman learns about emotionally immature parents

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My own mother forged my signature and withdrew money from the account saying, "You are too rich you keep boasting around as if the world revolves around you!" From a very young age, she always seemed threatened by my success and felt like I was getting attention from my dad more than her because I was smart in school.

Read full story
126 comments

The crying started as soon as the decorations started coming down. A woman learns importance of teamwork on wedding day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After the master of the ceremony gave his concluding remarks, I looked at my husband, still wearing my wedding gown, looking all cute, and said, Is that it?? Are we done? Do you mean people are now leaving? I couldn't believe the wedding was over. I fell on the floor and couldn't stop crying!

Read full story
79 comments

"I fought with your father because I cared for you!" An adult child learns to grieve her painful past

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I told my mom how her fights with my dad impacted me as a child, this is what she told me.

Read full story
12 comments

"Will God ever forgive me for marrying a man who impregnated a second woman?" Woman faces their guilt and self-blame

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "Will God ever forgive me for marrying him even when I knew he was divorced with one child and another with the woman he had just impregnated?"

Read full story
423 comments

After being called names by English teacher for scoring zero on a test, a man becomes a writer and proves him wrong

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He would come into class, read my name out loud and the score, then throw my paper on the floor for me to go and collect it. "He would say, "John, you have a zero!"

Read full story
130 comments

Being able to read her parents' moods helped her survive in childhood. A woman acknowledges she is not a "mind reader."

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I had no idea what mood my parents would bring home that day. I would get a kick out of nowhere if I made a certain face or didn't respond the way they wanted me to. As an adult now, I have found myself looking at people's faces and behavior with the hope that I will be able to assess what mood they might be having so I can act accordingly. It's so exhausting!"

Read full story
28 comments

After taking the role of a parent at 9 years old when her parents left home, this woman learns to grieve her childhood

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I took on the role of making sure my younger siblings were fed, clothed and ready to go to bed on time at the age of about nine years. I sometimes would skip meals when the food was too little or school because there was no one else to take care of them. My parents were either away most times doing manual jobs, or were too drank to pay attention, or one parent had left home because their fights escalated leading to one dissapearing for three weeks. I have to admit I feel I was robbed off my childhood and it hurt when I look back."

Read full story
70 comments

After being disowned by her father when she got pregnant at 16, this woman learns valuable lesson on self-abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “Bring me an egg.” Her father said. As soon as she handed the egg to her father, he dropped it immediately and said, “Look, that’s what you’ve done to me by becoming pregnant before marriage. You’ve completely broken me just like that egg. Things will never be the same again between me and you!”

Read full story
70 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy