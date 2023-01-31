"He bought me flowers daily but also ensured I cut contact with family members. A woman learns a lesson on love bombing

Comfy, Safe Couch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo byvjapratama, Pexels

When my sister came home with a black eye and bleeding lips and asked that we take her to the hospital, I was shocked and couldn't believe what I was seeing. Barely a year prior to the incident that left her fighting for her life, she had made a comment that sounded something along these lines.

"Oh my gosh! The guy I am dating is so amazing. I feel like I am living in a fairy tale right now. I feel so overwhelmed by his love and can't believe what I am experiencing. Nobody has ever loved me the way he's loving me. He buys me chocolate and flowers every day. He picks me up from work every day. On my birthday, he surprised me with a brand-new car!"

"Love bombing often takes place at the onset of a relationship. At the beginning of getting to know each other, you might view this person as charming and especially attentive. This person will praise you effusively, tell you they adore you and often seem to emotionally attach way too quickly".

When someone seems so loving, and caring and can do anything to make another person happy. it may seem like a positive and admirable gesture. However, love bombers are people who are very well aware of their deliberate and manipulative tactics. They use these tactics to win the trust of the person they are targeting so that by the time they start controlling and abusing them, the person will question it and not believe they can be that evil to behave in such a manner.

"The key to spotting love bombing is that things feel intense all the time to the point of uncomfortableness and, sometimes, fear. If you’re afraid of what will happen if you ask to slow down or afraid of what they might do if you end things, this isn’t a good sign". 

"Love bombing is often attributed to individuals who are high in narcissism or possess other antisocial traits like coercive control and domestic violence. Love bombing also has associations with cults and the procurement process for these groups. However, it is possible for someone to engage in similar behaviors without necessarily having ill intentions—someone can innocently display lots of affection in a relationship or friendship—love bombing however is manipulation and the differences are subtle. Love bombing is never unconditional, there is an ulterior motive".

Pay close attention to how you feel as the relationship progresses and act accordingly before it gets to the point of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

# dating# lovebombing# mentalhealth# relationships# trauma

