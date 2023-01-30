"My parents keep disapproving of my dates!" A man learns a lesson on family estrangement

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

“I ended my first relationship because my parents said she was too “fat” for their liking. Now this one they say is not as educated as they would want. I am tired of trying to please people who are never happy with anything I do or the choices I make.”

Sometimes family is not everything. There are many people going through abuse at the hands of family members. Their life decisions and choices are not good enough for their parent. They are belittled and shamed when they don't follow certain norms within the family. It almost always feels like regardless of what you do, nothing ever matters or makes sense. In dysfunctional families, just when you think you’ve “gotten their approval” the goalpost moves, and another standard needs to be met. Statements like the one above from adult kids trying to win their family's approval are common.

Speaking up when we feel disrespected and putting boundaries is an important first steps. However, there are times when boundaries are still not respected or honored. There are people who eventually decide to cut off family members as a last resort because they've tried to work things out and communicate their needs but nothing seems to change. Healing requires that we are able to discern when to try to work things out or remove ourselves from situations and people who keep peeling the wounds, even if it’s family members. Estrangement from family can sometimes be a psychologically healing choice.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

I am a writer who writes about her own life experiences and what I have learned while acquiring my clinical experience. I hold a master of arts degree specializing in marriage and family therapy. The content shared here is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for seeking therapy.

