"I feel lonely and miss their tight hug." A woman ends an abusive relationship and learns to validate her feelings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

“The breakup is so painful right now. I miss their hugs. The tight embrace in between their arms as I lay my head on their chest felt so safe and comforting. I also tremble at the thought of how they roared when angry and didn’t know if that was my last day alive. Their anger was so scary. Many were days when I would call the police on them but then withdraw the case when they begged me to.”

Regardless of whether the relationship was safe or unsafe, healthy or unhealthy, and functional or dysfunctional, it’s natural to miss people who we have developed connections with over time. A strong connection can be formed even in abusive situations. When those relationships end, we can miss certain aspects of the relationship where we probably felt loved, nurtured, and protected even if they were just very short-lived moments that could change anytime.

It takes lots of bravery to end a relationship that we feel is not good for us. Missing the hug does not mean that you made the wrong decision. It’s natural and human to miss people even those who are abusive.

If you’re going through a breakup right now, and you miss the person you broke up with, I want to normalize to you that your feelings are valid.

If feeling tempted to reignite the relationship because “you miss them and feel lonely, “ ask yourself these questions;

Why did I break up with them, to begin with? What informed that decision?

Have they demonstrated consistently that they have changed their behavior?

What can I do to take care of myself without feeling like another person has to fill the void for me?

Would I consider seeking professional to help me navigate my own healing and protect myself from falling into similar abusive relationships?

Sitting with a variety of emotions after a breakup may not be very comfortable, however, it’s a necessary part of healing.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

I hold a master of arts degree specializing in marriage and family therapy. The content shared here is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for seeking therapy.

