"I fought with your father because I cared for you!" An adult child learns to grieve her painful past

When I told my mom how her fights with my dad impacted me as a child, this is what she told me.

"I fought with your father because he was a drunk. I needed him to own up and take care of your education and buy food. I did it for you. I didn't have a job and he was always drinking all the money. My intentions were good. You wanted me to leave you alone to die!? I can’t believe what an ungrateful brat you are".

When an adult child brings up a conversation regarding their childhood experiences, many parents don't recognize that it's their adult child's young self sharing their perception of the experience. It's their story from the child's eyes.

Adult children are looking for parents to see them, empathize with their experience, and show some openness to working on things going forward.

For a child, watching the fights is scary, confusing, and lonely. Fear makes the children protect themselves by learning very early on to suppress their feelings to survive.

As an adult now, the suppressed feelings may start resurfacing, and may feel the need to bring it up. Sadly, as seen here, the mother blames the child, dismisses their feelings about the experience yet again, and makes it sound like "they were doing them a favor for staying."

Parents have so much shame they carry deep within themselves to a point where “disowning, cursing, blaming, cutting off” is more protective of that shame than admitting they did some things wrong and that they impacted the children. Seeking professional help can help work through the traumas and find healing.

