"Will God ever forgive me for marrying a man who impregnated a second woman?" Woman faces their guilt and self-blame

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Luis Quintero, Pexels

"Will God ever forgive me for marrying him even when I knew he was divorced with one child and another with the woman he had just impregnated?"

As I listened to this woman who is struggling with so much guilt and self-blame narrate her story about her relationship from the time she met her husband to where she currently is, I couldn't help but think of my upbringing.

The god I knew back then is not the God I know now as an adult. The god of my childhood was a very scary one. I envisioned him as someone who sits somewhere in a corner whose job was to keep a record of people's wrongs on a piece of paper. Once the wrongs reach a certain number, he would punish and bring horrible things like diseases, car accidents, death or calamities into someone's life so they can pay for their bad behavior. He was a god who condemns and doesn't tolerate nonsense. You make a mistake and off you go. As a child, I used to always make sure I was on my best behavior or else I will die. Interestingly, having sex was the only sin I was so scared will automatically take me to hell where I will burn forever.

As an adult now, my understanding of God is very different. I believe He is very loving. He cares and gives second and third chances. He gives people the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and grow as they evolve as humans.

As I was exploring that statement she made about whether God will ever forgive her, I wanted to know what her understanding is of her god. This woman has an extensive history of trauma. Growing up without a father figure and playing the role of a parent at a very young age. The man she married is almost 15 years older than her. The trauma people go through in life has a deep impact on the kind of t choices people make and the relationships they attract. When we condemn ourselves and see god as this condemning power, we miss addressing the question, "What happened to me as a child that influenced the choices I made and the kind of relationships I attracted?"

Is it god failing us or is it us condemning ourselves and struggling with guilt and self-blame?

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.