After being called names by English teacher for scoring zero on a test, a man becomes a writer and proves him wrong

He would come into class, read my name out loud and the score, then throw my paper on the floor for me to go and collect it. "He would say, "John, you have a zero!"

It took me so many years to eventually build the confidence that I can write without hearing the voice of my high school teacher in my head. Today I write and make a living out of it.

Literature classes were my most dreaded classes in high school. Reading a book like Shakespeare, the river between or the government Inspector was extremely hard for me. I used to score a zero. My teacher would most of the time come to class with my literature answer papers on top of the pile, announce to the class that I had a zero, then throw it on the floor for me to collect. This was in 1997 when I was a Junior in high school. I went to school in Kenya so this may be reportable in US. I do know many people who went to school in the nineties, seventies, or sixties can relate.

Saying this bullying from my English teacher was humiliating is an understatement.

I know many of us can relate to this kind of story. Stories of pain. Stories of humiliation. Stories of abuse. Stories of bullying. Stories of rejection. Maybe you can still narrate them as if they happened yesterday.

The sad reality is that while it sounded funny back then, this abuse seriously impacted how I performed in my writing as an adult. I internalized this story and believed it.

When submitting research papers for graduate school, I had to ask my husband to read and reread them to make sure my mentor would not give me a zero. The “you have a zero” voice was still in my head. My husband had to offer constant reassurance that I was doing fine. Some of the As or Bs from my lecturers were sometimes not convincing enough. The voice in my head was real and alive, over a decade later. It had to constantly find a way to sneak its head out and announce its presence in other ways in my adult life.

Today I can confidently say that voice has lost its magnitude and force over my life. It was definitely a journey. I now receive compliments with ease, I accept the As with a smile and gratitude, and totally own the areas I mess up.

Are there voices that are controlling your life? What stories of pain are you still holding onto? How are they affecting you? Your behavior, your confidence, your self-worth? Are you even aware they exist?

I hope this encourages you.

Do not allow anyone’s dysfunction to be the foundation on which you stand. The things people do and say have very little to do with us and who we are as individuals. It has a lot to do with what is inside the person saying them. People project their issues, their pain, and their woundedness onto others because that’s their reality, their baggage, and their pain.

Do not personalize whatever was said and done to you. It’s not personal. It had nothing to do with you and who you are. Rise above it. Be open to the process of healing the hurt. You make a choice.

Stop the blame game. If only my mother was more loving...if only my father educated me. We can’t go back but we can progress and move on. What can you do now? What can I change? Ruminating won’t help. Take baby steps. It’s a journey.

Reframe your thoughts. Reframe your challenges. You’re not failing because your great-grandmother said you’ll never succeed, you’re failing because you believed them and therefore decided to see failure as part of your destiny. You think failure is in your family DNA. That’s not true. Maybe you’re not working hard, maybe the moment hasn’t come or maybe you’re giving up so quickly.

Practice gratitude. It feels so good to count our blessings one by one. Gratitude opens doors we never knew existed.

Seek professional help to process some of these traumas that continue to impact your life. Help is available.

Always REMEMBER;

Your BELIEFS strongly INFLUENCE;

The way you interpret EVENTS in your life.

How you FEEL about yourself and others.

How you BEHAVE.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.