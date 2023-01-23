Being able to read her parents' moods helped her survive in childhood. A woman acknowledges she is not a "mind reader."

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

"I had no idea what mood my parents would bring home that day. I would get a kick out of nowhere if I made a certain face or didn't respond the way they wanted me to. As an adult now, I have found myself looking at people's faces and behavior with the hope that I will be able to assess what mood they might be having so I can act accordingly. It's so exhausting!"

Assessing what mood a parent or caregiver will bring home was a survival strategy that helped many children survive in a home where emotional abuse was prevalent. As adults, it can be so EXHAUSTING to live our life trying to decode people’s moods. It can be our partners, children, siblings, or friends. While that strategy may have worked to keep us safe growing up, it’s no longer sustainable. It can leave us feeling so anxious wondering what to do to “rectify” a situation that, to begin with, is not ours to worry about or try to fix.

I remember early on in our relationship when my husband would get home angry, or looking tired, I would try really hard to be nice so as to cheer him up so "he doesn't kick me out of nowhere." There were times when I would also be angry at him because he was angry and not in good mood. Watching him in that state was very scary for me so I either adjusted to "soothe him and manage his mood" or I would be angry at him in a bid to "force him to stop" being moody and cheer him up.

As adults, we are no longer in survival. We are not solely at the mercy of our caregivers. While we may behave this way because we are not consciously aware of this tendency, it's important that we pay close attention to our behavior and patterns so we can become more conscious of it. One of the first steps to breaking the cycle is becoming aware. in my opinion, a problem identified is a problem half solved.

It's important to remind ourselves it's not our job to try to figure out what people are feeling. Let people own up and do their part to develop their emotional expression muscle. Carrying that burden for others continues to sap our joy.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.