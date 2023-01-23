After taking the role of a parent at 9 years old when her parents left home, this woman learns to grieve her childhood

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by rehman yousaf, Pexels

"I took on the role of making sure my younger siblings were fed, clothed and ready to go to bed on time at the age of about nine years. I sometimes would skip meals when the food was too little or school because there was no one else to take care of them. My parents were either away most times doing manual jobs, or were too drank to pay attention, or one parent had left home because their fights escalated leading to one dissapearing for three weeks. I have to admit I feel I was robbed off my childhood and it hurt when I look back."

How many of us can comfortably say they were PARENTIFIED (took on the role of a parent at a very young age)?

Imagine a child who is nine years of age being left at home to take care of their younger siblings while the parent(s)leave the house to go to work, drink, hang out with another partner, escape from domestic violence or for whatever reason it could be? How ethical, legal, fair, sensible is that? This is a child who developmentally not ready to emotionally support another child leave alone an adult, They need a lot of nurturing, guidance, support in order to develop their sense of sense.

As adults, many people who were parentified lack the ability to check in with themselves to know what they need, what they are thinking, or even how they are feeling. They are constantly feeling obligated to ensure everybody else in their family, community, church, or work is doing well. They struggle to draw boundaries and feel a great sense of guilt and shame when they say no to others. They may also act like the emergency contact person for people in crisis in their life.

To heal we must feel.

At what age did you start playing the role of a parent? Think of yourself as that little self. What does a child at that age need? What can you do now to help that little self feel loved, nurtured and taken care of emotionally? At the age of nine, a child loves hanging out with friends, they are playful and enjoys having fun. They get good sleep and don't act as on-call person for family members. On those moments when you're feeling responsible for other, turn that question toward yourself. What do I need in this moment? Whatever that is, make baby steps and provide it for yourself. The little you need your attention.

First borns and older adult children, I would like to remind you that it was never your responsibility to take on the role of a parent in your younger siblings life. If they hate you because you didn't match up to their expectation of who you should be as their older sibling, please know that it's their own misplaced anger and inability to face their own pain.

Rise above the hate and choose yourself now. It’s your time to put yourself and your needs as a priority. Always seek professional help if needed.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.