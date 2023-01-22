After being disowned by her father when she got pregnant at 16, this woman faces fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by cottonbro studio, Pexels

“Bring me an egg.” Her father said.

As soon as she handed the egg to her father, he dropped it immediately and said, “Look, that’s what you’ve done to me by becoming pregnant before marriage. You’ve completely broken me just like that egg. Things will never be the same again between me and you!”

She was only 16 years old at the time. She’s now 61. This experience was so painful. She remembers it as if it happened yesterday. All her life she blamed herself for breaking her father. They were very close since she was little and did everything right to please him. She had made it her mission to ensure that her father's joy was the top priority. For decades she struggled to form healthy relationships. Her second marriage ended when she changed the locks of her house and told her Ex to never show up in the house. In every intimate relationship she has been into, she used to drop people like an egg the same way she “dropped her father.”

This woman was sharing her healing journey and how she has come to embrace the need to take the journey to heal ourselves in order to break these generational patterns that are passed down from one lineage to another. She was able to bring pieces together and make THE CONNECTION on how her childhood experiences impacted her life.

Although her father is no longer living, she was able to work on REWRITING her NARRATIVE (thinking it was her fault), forgive her father(he was doing what he thought was right) and write a letter expressing her love for him, and eventually coming to the REALIZATION that however well-intentioned our parent’s motive could be, they may not realize how their way of parenting can sometimes harm a child internally. Adult children continue to carry that guilt and shame for centuries and it keeps on negatively affecting their adult life.

“When you keep criticizing your children, they don’t stop loving you, they stop loving themselves. Let that sink in. (tiny buddha)

This woman is currently in a three-year relationship that she says is very fulfilling. She is able to recognize her triggers and instead of "dropping people like an egg", she is able to calm herself and handle a situation in the present rather than from her 16-year-old traumatized teenage self.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.