Investing in Therapy Pays off for Couple: Celebrating 20 Years of a Transformed Relationship

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Vera Arsic, Pexels

I looked at the super bills our couple’s therapist sent us and was like, “Dang Bae! This is a whole two weeks of vacation at a five-star hotel in the Bahamas!"

As soon as I uttered those words, my husband looked me straight in the eye (I thought he was angry for saying that), didn’t even wink, and said, “Mush, we are the five-star vacation! We deserve this because we want the best for us and our children.”.

We celebrated our 20 years of healing, evolving, friendship, blessings, and love last week (marriage anniversary that is). We’ve been to the top and to the bottom and in between. Our love has EVOLVED so much over the years. My love for him is no longer that of a young, emotionally immature girl who carried so much trauma manifesting as anger that was like a tornado waiting to explode. Therapy taught us how to fight the enemy (the differences that caused conflict and not attack one another). We learned we were a team.

Many people who see us happy and joyful think that we have been that way all through. Our struggles are not written on our faces or on that curated selfie on Instagram even if we have had our very low moments. I like sharing these experiences because the tip of the iceberg doesn’t reveal what’s underneath. And dang! We are STILL on this lifelong journey!

It's great to plan those great vacations and getaways. However, it's ALSO crucial to invest in yourself and your relationship. That vacation is YOU.

Let’s Normalize seeking help. Your insurance might be able to cover your therapy sessions. Ours only covered individual sessions but it’s worth a try. We had already tried before opting for private pay.

Thanks for reading my article. Please don’t forget to like it, and share it with friends and family

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.