An alcoholic father's behavior pushed his teenage son to become homeless. How church helped him get back to his feet

"My father was an alcoholic. Every penny I would earn from my after-school job, he would demand that I give it to him as debt. Every time I would ask for my money back, he would become violent and kick me out of the home. At 17 years of age, I decided to leave home. I was homeless for a while. Six months later, I started going to church. I became friends with a couple who didn't have any children. One thing led to another and today, they are the best family I ever had!"

Sometimes family is not everything. Read that again. Based on the many horror stories we continue to learn about the pain people experience at the hands of family members, it's important to remind ourselves that we can handpick people who we feel safe with and create our own chosen family. We can challenge the false beliefs formed by the same dysfunctional family trying to convince us that “family is all you got.” There are other people out here willing to embrace your journey.

"Youth-serving and faith-based organizations, coaches, and caregivers can help prevent adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). Raising awareness of ACEs in communities about how to prevent these experiences can help children and youth grow up and thrive in a safe, stable environment."

So many people are going through very complicated grief as they navigate the murky waters of dysfunctional relationships within their families. They feel stuck, confused, overwhelmed, and lonely. They are deeply yearning for a healthier relationship with their children, parents, siblings, partners or other family members yet having these people in their life is so detrimental to their mental health.

If you are in that space of confusion and loneliness, know that you’re not alone. Breaking these decades-old patterns is so difficult. Remember that your journey may not make sense to many in your family. However, I want you to also know that you’re paving a healthier path for many generations to come by refusing to be part of the dysfunction.

Create your own healthy relationships that will be family for you. Keep connecting with those who get it and when needed, seek professional help to heal the trauma.

