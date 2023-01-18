After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.



Photo by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash

“I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”

He recalls the incident with so much pain, anxiety, anger, and bitterness. An incident that happened more than 30 years ago. He is now a father of three children and he tells me he can’t even fathom doing such a horrible act toward his own child as a parent.

This father has been married three times now and continues to struggle with a deep fear of abandonment. He grew up watching his favorite people, who happen to be his parents fight each other almost daily. He didn't know what mood his parents will bring home and had to learn very early to adjust his mood accordingly so he doesn't get in trouble. If his mother was mad after her fights with his father, he would try to be as obedient and helpful as much as possible to cheer his mother up and avoid her wrath. Chaos and confusion were the order of the day.

This father has been arrested a number of times for domestic violence cases and has the three women he bore children with filing restraining orders against him.

Our childhood experiences play a big role in defining for us what is healthy and what is not. If abuse is normalized, that's what becomes the lens through which we define love. We subconsciously attract what is familiar even when it's not good for us.

A young child is not able to discern what is normal and what’s not. They observe and that becomes their ‘guiding light’ that defines love and relationships. Breaking the cycle requires that we familiarize ourselves with various forms of abuse so we know what green and red flags are and act accordingly. Seeking professional help to work through childhood traumas is a great first step so we can form a secure relationship with ourselves and be bale to have healthy relationships with others as well.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.