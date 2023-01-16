When the "Anesthesia" wears off, marital issues can feel like a tornado about to touch the ground

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Have you ever listened to a guy or a lady in love talk about their bae? Oh my! I bet you’ll agree with me on this one. You may not say this out loud but you may wonder if they’re high on something. They sound like they are crazy. It’s like they’re exaggerating. They make their lover seem like an angel or saint. You wonder, does that kind of love really exist?

On the other hand, when a guy or a lady is having issues in their relationship, the opposite happens too. Their description of the issue oftentimes comes out as if there’s a dangerous tornado about to touch the ground and wipe off their life. They sound suffocated and seriously struggling to breathe. The pain they feel deep within is excruciating. As you listen, you can’t help but wonder, this must be tough. How are they even surviving there?

Think of it this way, when a patient gets out of the operation room, the anesthesia has to wear off at some point. As the recovery process continues, they may face some real pain as the wounds heal and the body adjusts to the changes.

As we get to know and live with our partners, the “delusional-sounding lovers” will probably not sound so saintly once they get their first child. The feel-good anesthesia/hormones wear off. The sleep-deprived mama may say something irrational or get on your last nerve. You’ll wonder, where did the sainthood go?

According to Psychologist John Gottman one of the strongest predictors of a relationship, success is by far the desire of BOTH parties in the relationship to make it work regardless of the challenges they face. Whether it’s barrenness, infidelity, finances, in-laws, etc

If your relationship is struggling, I have a few questions that I would suggest you both genuinely ask each other and give an honest answer to:

Are you BOTH open to working on this relationship whatever that takes? Can you hold each other accountable? Why do you need to work on it, to begin with? Some partners put in no effort whatsoever. They show no interest and are ready to jump into another relationship as soon as the ‘anesthesia’ wears off. Just know it doesn’t necessarily get better in the new relationship. If you hop into your second one with the issues you didn’t process in your first, they will resurface before long.

Could this be a rough phase you two are facing? Maybe you just had a new child. Maybe it’s a transition you’re facing at work, relocation, finances, ...maybe going through a midlife transition? Many breakups happen during transitions.

How has it been since you got married? Has it been like this from the word go? When did you start noticing the changes? Do a life review of your journey to couplehood. The warning signs may have been there all along. Or maybe you haven’t noticed how much effort this person puts to be where you are.

Are there positive things in the relationship that could help motivate and give hope to a hopeful future together? Even a small percentage of positivity could help bring the sparkle back and hopefully give a springboard to work on repairing the marriage.

As an individual, what part have I played to bring things to this level? When you face challenges, do you go mute, do you enable by “ignoring” for fear of what will happen? Start off by saying, “We argue a lot, and this is how I contribute to it...” When we say “ you always, you never” our partners go on the defensive and start proving why they never...

How will this decision impact the kids if you have them? Consider how leaving or staying will impact them. When kids sit on the front row seat in their homes and constantly watch their favorite people(parents) hiss with resentment for decades, you’re sending terrified, emotionally repressed people into the world telling them it’s ok to be abused, mistreated, disrespected and still stick around and tolerate it. You don’t have to tell the kids what’s going on in the home, they read between the lines. Don’t ever justify staying in a suffocating/abusive marriage “for the sake of children.” They already know what’s happening.

Seek counseling. It’s the best gift you’ll ever give to yourself and your family. Why? A neutral, trained professional will help you open your mind and identity your blind spots while guiding you to process the hurt and heal. We don’t reach out because it’s easy. We do it because it helps. Gossiping with friends won’t help. Ditching couples therapy after a session or two won’t help just because the first therapist wasn’t helpful. Sometimes it takes seeing different professionals and seeking second and third opinions to finally get someone who can help.

Put a date on your calendar. Say in 1 year, 2 years, 6 months,...You will review the progress and determine what amendments you can make or make a decision you will be totally at peace with.

And while you wait, live life like today is all you got! This painful season will pass but while at it, enjoy the things you like. Hang out with friends, attend conferences or classes, bake, clean, and sing. Life has to go on!

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.