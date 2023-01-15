Woman Believed Being a Virgin Before Marriage Guaranteed a Cheat-Free Marriage, She Couldn't Be Further From the Truth

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I hear so many stories regarding what makes a good partner, what characteristics they should possess, how much they should weigh, or even what their past sexual experiences should look like. I remember talking to a woman several years ago who was very angry and bitter toward her partner. She said to me, “Imagine I was a virgin when I married him and they dare cheat on me!” She continued to say that all her life, she was told that staying "pure" and "clean" was a way to honor God and please your man.

I couldn't help but wonder, is getting married as a virgin the gateway to a cheat-free marriage?

Is it a weapon to use to demand your partner treat you well?

Is a man required to be "pure" as well or is it just the woman?

Here are my thoughts: Deciding to remain a virgin before marriage is a choice people need to make for themselves. If the motive is to win the attention of a partner or maybe keep them from cheating, it's likely going to backfire as it did for this woman.

It's important to reflect on the messages we received growing up regarding what we should do or not do to be a “good partner” or to be “approved” as a wife/husband material. Virginity, if kept to impress another person or ‘as a way to prove your worthiness,” is a form of self-abandonment.

While the anger that this woman feels because “she kept herself pure for her man” is valid, it’s important that she asks herself where that “belief” came from that purity could “cheat-proof” a relationship.

