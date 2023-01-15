Lessons learned when a client uses the N-word during session with Black therapist

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

As soon as the word N*word came out of her mouth she froze. She had talked nonstop for a long minute. I was trying to decipher and see when it would be an appropriate time to interrupt and chime in but she was so carried away in her desire to help me understand her story, which she had already shared several times. I didn’t mind her cursing which she does a lot during sessions. However, something happened when she uttered the N word. Everything stopped. The narration of her story stopped. She became conscious of what she had done.

It was dead silent you could hear the sound of a falling needle from a distance. After gazing at each other for some seconds, and listening to really honest and genuine apologies, I looked at her and said, “Tell me what’s going on in your mind right now? Why are you so shocked, yet you’ve used the N word for so long with your friends and you weren’t afraid?”

I could tell she was so embarrassed to answer but I gave her permission, to be honest, and tell me what was going on in her mind.

“I don’t want you to think I am calling you the word.”

“I recognize you’re black and that’s the last word I should use when you’re around.”

“I don’t think it’s very respectful to use the word carelessly like that. I need to be mindful of who’s around.”

We explored more and what was evident in our discussion was that “Sometimes when we are lost in our thoughts, pain, and struggles, we may become blind to how our words, actions or inactions can impact other people.”

I meet clients who struggle with all kinds of challenges. While I intentionally check in with myself on how their words impact me, I am also very intentional to invite people in by being curious and open-minded, so I can understand their thought processes and lessons they can learn from the unintentional mishap they might create along the way.

