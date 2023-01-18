She hang up the phone then call other family members to disclose information shared. Lessons learned about consent

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

If someone is comfortable sharing with you intimate details of another person’s life without their consent, they’ll likely share yours as well at some point without your consent. Let people earn the privilege to hear your innermost struggles. When someone shares intimate details about another person's life that was shared in private, I usually wonder what their motive is, why they feel comfortable doing it without their permission and what they hope sharing that information would do.

I think it's important to set boundaries regarding what we share about ourselves and with who. There are friends, family members, and partners who have perfected the toxic behavior of using other people’s intimate details about their life to criticize, mock, manipulate, or shame. Some partners may go to an extent of using their spouse’s past pain shared in confidence to shame them to family or friends.

Practice saying to that nosy auntie/sister/mother, “Thanks for asking. I prefer not to discuss my dating life, divorce or academic progress, or accomplishments at this time.”

“In the past I know we used to gossip a lot about other people’s business, I now know it’s not helping me grow. I prefer not to engage in that kind of discussion anymore.”

If interacting with them is debilitating and causes lots of emotional distress, consider whether taking a break from having any contact with them is the best option. If you’re constantly feeling like a total wreck after interacting with them, due to the emotional pain they caused you, limiting interaction could help.

The difference between a Toxic family dynamic and a Healthy family dynamic is that in a Toxic setup, feelings of tension, instability, and unpredictability are prevalent almost always. Today you’re getting along, tomorrow you’re calling each other names. Things can explode anytime. Members in toxic dynamics constantly feel unloved, confused, unwanted, and like there’s something wrong with them.

In a healthy family dynamic, when members go through the inevitable struggles and raptures in communication from time to time, they almost always feel secure, loved, valued, and supported no matter what. They know they won’t be abandoned just because they didn’t behave perfectly. They know the foundation that glues them is strong and stable.

Start with baby steps. Start with boundaries that don’t feel too intimidating maybe with distant relatives or acquisitions. Once you feel comfortable, you could start drawing with those closest to you like your spouse or immediate family. The goal here is to start. It may not be perfect but at least it’s a step forward.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.