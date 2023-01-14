After Getting Beaten as a Form of Punishment in Childhood, Woman Learns a Valuable Lesson

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash

I don’t know about you but I grew up at a time when corporal punishment was the way to punish kids at school and home. Oh, the beatings were so brutal and intense that I can’t even imagine how we survived. Looking back, knowing what I know now, I can’t but imagine what was going on in a child’s mind when they were being beaten, being in so much pain and at the same time they’re being asked to shut up or else spanking will be extended.

How does the kid balance keeping the physical pain in check plus holding the emotions inwards while they’re still hurting and facing another threat?

What a challenging situation for any child or human to be in!

The subliminal message that’s being communicated to this child is that your feelings don’t matter, they shouldn’t be expressed and if they’re expressed, there’s additional punishment for it.

One of the top struggles that so many adults who grew up in that era continue to have is that they have a very limited vocabulary of what they feel deep Inside. They also don’t know how to express those intense feelings and thirdly, they have no idea of how to cope with those feelings when they arise.

Do you know what happens when we become adults who are clueless about how to feel or deal with our emotions?

We block people left and right when they touch a certain nerve in our life and don’t know how to express how their actions made us feel. Once the intense discomfort subsides, we unblock them and pretend nothing ever happened.

We constantly react or are aggressive to everything that our spouses do because we don’t know how to express our needs in a healthy manner.

We mute or give the silent treatment because we expect them to ‘read our minds’ and know what we need because we have no idea how to express those needs using the right words.

We develop anxiety, are constantly on the edge, or even become spies who constantly monitor the whereabouts of our partners because we saw a suspicious text or strange perfume smell on their shirt but we are too afraid to bring up the issue because we don’t know how to we will deal with the intense discomfort deep inside of us.

Repressed emotions can be so detrimental to our mental and physical health. Our inability to deal with our emotions and the discomfort that comes with them causes us to shut down and act out.

We continue to abandon ourselves over and over and carry other people’s issues making them our own.

To heal it's important to learn how to feel and take the intentional journey one baby step at a time.

AFFIRMATION: I am an adult now. I am not under any threat. I am safe and can learn healthy ways of coping with intense emotions.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.