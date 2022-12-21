One small act of kindness helped a woman in a struggling relationship

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

As we were going through the chaotic security screening at the airport on Thursday, my husband bent over, loosened my shoelaces, and helped me take off my boots. What a beautiful gesture! I was surprised at how fast he was able to remove his belt, socks, phone in his pocket, jacket, glasses, and all the other little things and still find time to help me. If you've flown during the holiday season, you know how hard it is to keep up with all the happenings around you while making sure your passport is intact and are following the TSA staff's directions. Early on when our relationship was struggling, this is a gesture I would not have even noticed. I was obsessed with noticing all the wrong things he was doing. Every moment I got, I would say it out loud because I needed him to know how wrong he was.

Looking back, I do recognize a lot of my behavior emanated from my childhood experiences. I can't recall any moment in my younger years when I was commended for doing something good or anyone noticed my good behavior. It was mostly scolded and reprimanded for bad behavior. Little did I know that I just continued to do what was familiar and how I was socialized and conditioned to treat others.

How many times do we miss those magical moments with our spouses when our minds are so preoccupied with negativity? They may seem small and sometimes go unnoticed, but the more we train ourselves to show gratitude to our spouses, the more we will reduce feelings of hate and pain. We will instead feel positive and revitalized about our partners and relationships in general.

Can I challenge you today to pay closer attention to things your partner or loved one is doing right and say it out loud?

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.