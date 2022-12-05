"He’s already seeing someone else!" Man soon moves on after a breakup

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Josh Willin, Pexels

I could barely understand her as she was sobbing uncontrollably. The statement she made that was audible enough to understand was,

Imagine It’s barely a week and he’s already seeing someone else! I can’t believe it!

I held her for like five minutes as I provided a shoulder to lean on so she could let it all out. Once she was done and was able to talk, I asked her how she found out he was already seeing someone else. She said she saw a post on his Instagram.

Going through a breakup right now? I hope this helps you navigate the breakup a bit better.

Social Media is one of the notorious places which serve as the “highlight reel” where we get the opportunity to display the only parts of our life we are comfortable opening to the world.

And what’s worse than getting to peep through our ex’s ‘normal and perfect life’ on their wall? The killer date they had with their new bae, the epic surprise birthday party they threw, and the enviable trips they took together.

These highlights make it appear as if our ex is living their best life while we’re drowning our sorrows behind the screen, alone, feeling lost and bitter.

The reality is, you’re not seeing the full picture. Don’t believe the lie that your ex has already moved on. The reality is that they could be struggling just like you.

Here is one of the BEST GIFTS you can give YOURSELF after break up.

Unfollow, unfriend, or block your ex from your social media accounts. Cut off communication completely for some time to give yourself room to absorb the shock, cry and eventually heal from the hurt.

Each time you look at the gut-wrenching photos of his or her new bae as they pop on your feeds, you expose yourself to more pain. It’s nearly impossible to move on and adjust to your new lifestyle without them in your life when you’re constantly inundated with reminders about your ex on a day-to-day basis.

Sometimes we get curious to know their whereabouts, whether they are doing better than us or hurting like we are. The pain you’re looking for cannot be found on their pages. Why? Because a smile on social media doesn’t show you the true feelings of pain someone is harboring.

Why expose yourself to such pain?

Be gentle to your broken heart and refuse to expose it to more pain.

Unfollow, unfriend, block...And while at it, don’t ask your friends if they’ve seen them and refuse to listen to the stories they bring to you. This information will prolong your journey to healing. If you’re going through a breakup, my heart goes out to you. The sun will still shine despite the brokenness you are going through at the moment.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.