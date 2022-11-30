Self Compassion Starts With What We Tell Ourselves

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk, Pexels

Instead of saying it was such a horrible day because most likely it was not the entire day that was horrible. Could you instead reframe the statement and say 3 hours of my day really sucked but 5 hours were great? Exaggerating the bad and minimizing the good is a cognitive distortion that is like a reflex in humans. It’s a way to survive in a cruel world. However, there’s a healthier way to view difficult situations. Our brain is like a muscle, we can train it to think differently.

If someone came to you and shared with you the exact same dilemma that you’re having right now, what would you tell them?

“I am so sorry you feel this way! I am so glad you shared this with me. I’ll be praying for you and I am here if you need to talk.”

How about when it’s us talking to ourselves in our heads?

“ I can’t believe I was that stupid! What was I thinking? Now everybody thinks I am a horrible person. No wonder even my mom had said so when I was young. She was right. I’ll never succeed.”

We tend to be kind to others when they are going through a difficult time but when it comes to our own self-talk, we get critical and really mean.

Speak to yourself in the same tone and language that you’d speak to a good friend or stranger who opened up to you because YOU matter and you’re the most important person to YOU.

Be aware of your self-talk and stop yourself in your tracks when you start beating yourself up.

WE deserve kindness from ourselves.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.