After society pressured her to be a certain way, woman learns to embrace herself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Godisable Jacob, Pexels

There was a time I wouldn't visit our home wearing trousers as a girl because it was inappropriate and culturally unacceptable. If I did, there was a high likelihood that hell would break loose if my parents happened to see me. That has changed over the years.

There was a time when everyone in my neighborhood would drop everything and stare when they saw me riding a bike or motorbike back in the 90s. That has changed over the years.

There was a time when women would not dare go to church without covering their heads with a scarf. That has also changed over the years although the Bible the church was reading back then is still the same today.

There was a time I thought it was only in Kenya or Africa where we have homelessness only to realize even in the US there are more than you could count. That mindset has changed over the years as well.

There was a time we were taught that we have nine planets. Pluto is out. That has changed.

I have seen myself loving and supporting people I never thought we would be chained in the same yoke and survive. That has changed...I've learned you could heal your heart and open yourself up to love people who according to our human understanding, seemed "unlovable".

The list of the changes we've encountered over the years could go on and on...

Before you beat yourself up and see life as rigid, fixed, stubborn, and out to get you, just know that, that is about to change. Your normal that's working for you today might be different tomorrow. There are no absolute answers. Redefine your masculine/ feminine roles that are outdated and embrace the changing times. Learn from your experiences whether good or bad because there's something new and different coming out of it, Stop imposing your reality on others. Just because they are doing it differently doesn't mean it's wrong. "Normal" in our world is changing constantly.

Our families may have set some rigid rules in a bid to control and manipulate the family members and conceal the family secrets. It takes a brave person who is ready to break loose from these invisible chains or bubbles that the world(society, church, family, school, politicians, spouses) has put on us to stand up and create a normal that works for them. My prayer for you and me is that this will be our moment of embracing change and coiling out of the cocoon we are too scared to leave.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.