Demanding mother criticizes daughter for being ‘too broke’ to please her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I was talking to a lady around Christmas time who told me she wasn’t sure if she would go home to see her mother. On going deeper into our discussion, she told me her mother is so demanding. Her business didn’t do well and therefore didn’t have enough money to “buy stuff that was enough to please” her mother. Imagine not going to see your mama coz you’re broke.

How can you tell if you’re dealing with a toxic mother?

1. She’s CRITICAL. She’s never pleased with what you give or do for her. You’ll bring home a kilo of sugar and instead of appreciating, she’ll ask how that little sugar will last her a whole month. Couldn’t you buy 2kg? She cares less if you’re struggling to make ends meet and would not ask.

2. She’s CONTROLLING. When you question some of the ideas she presents to you, she starts yelling or acting immaturely to make you feel guilty for asking. She may even cry and call you names just because you don’t agree with everything she says.

3. She’s SELF-CENTERED. She presents such a wonderful, joyous and caring front in front of her mama friends. She brags about her charming daughter/son but deep inside you know it’s a facade. You still smile because you don’t want to embarrass her.

4. She makes you play her MOTHER role. From a very young age, you’ve always played the role of mothering all other siblings. You become the helper, the caretaker, or even “the mother” to your own mother. She shares all her marital issues with you and expects you to sympathize with her or even offer counsel. If you don’t, she says you “want her to die of stress”. She guilts you for not responding the way she wanted.

This list is not exhaustive. This is a really tough position to find yourself in especially when you really want your mother to be the one comforting or nurturing you and be understanding. If you feel really devastated, and confused, and wonder if there’s something wrong with you, you may be dealing with a TOXIC mother.

There is no perfect mother that exists in this world. However, you need to understand that if you’re constantly experiencing pain and confusion when dealing with your mother, help is available. You may not change your mother but you can heal yourself and as a result, apply healthier ways of relating with her. Don’t make her pain your pain.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.