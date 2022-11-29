Company kicks out employee, teaching their coworker a valuable lesson

Comfy, Safe Couch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

The firing of employees was always a very scary moment for me. As soon as someone was fired, security would be authorized to follow the fired individual to his or her locker or office, ensure they leave the company belongings behind and then see them off as they exit.

An internal memo would then be circulated informing the staff of the firing. Staff would be urged to report to security immediately if they saw that individual within the company vicinity. Although they wouldn't disclose the real reason why they were fired, I felt like they were being treated like a thug being chased away!

In our workplaces or even in society, as we gain fame or rank, people will start treating us differently; they of course start to respect the rank. They hold doors open for you, they send you gifts, they call you “sir” or “ma’am,” and they bring you tea or coffee without you asking. If you left your coat in the other room, someone will get your coat for you. Oh, that feels so good! Who wouldn’t want that?

Now here is the problem. Without realizing it or even intentionally, some people start conflating their position in the company with their identity. The moment they are fired or demoted, they go like, “Oh my God, I’m just nobody again. I’ve got to start over. This is terrible. The devil is a liar!” It definitely sucks!

When we wrap our status in society or workplaces around our identity so tightly, we become a “useless couch potato” once the status or rank comes off. Whether you are the highest-ranking individual in your company or the lowest-ranked employee in your job group, say these affirmations with me;

I am NOT defined by what I DO
I am NOT defined by what I OWN
I am NOT defined by my PHYSICAL APPEARANCE
I am NOT defined by my THOUGHTS
I am NOT defined by what I FEEL

A job will help meet our basic needs and more but it's not what defines who we truly are.

