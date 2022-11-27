After Mother Passes Away, Man Responds in a Unique Way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by RODNAE Productions, Pexels

This was such a profound statement that my hubby made just minutes after learning of his mother’s death which has stuck with me to date. As the last-born son in a family of seven boys, my hubby had this really strong bond with his mother that made their relationship so sweet and admirable. When he turned 40, just a few months before her passing, he called my mom in love with his usual jokes to inform her of the big milestone. Most of the time she didn’t really remember to wish her kids happy birthdays. She was very excited and sang happy birthday to him.

The first statement that my hubby made after we received the horrible news was, “I am so blessed to have had my mom in my life for 40 wonderful years.” He continued to say that he knew of so many who lost their parents at a younger age and others who didn’t even get the chance to ever meet them after birth and yet they’ve managed to live well. He REFRAMED his thinking in the sad situation.

Showing and expressing GRATITUDE even in one of the most horrendous moments of our life as a couple was so moving to me. Me, I was struggling to accept it and thought it was fake news until much later.

Each one of us processes our loss in so many diverse ways. While hubby’s statement didn’t magically take the feelings of the pain away, it brought some inner peace and comfort that was so DIVINE at that moment and shaped how I dealt with the loss going forward.

His statement really comforted me and shaped the healing journey that we are both still embarking on. Some days we can’t help but reminisce about the great memories we created and others we still struggle with unanswered questions.

I just wanted to encourage anyone struggling with LOSS right now. There’s no right or wrong way of grieving. It’s your UNIQUE journey and whatever works for you is all that matters. Loss doesn’t necessarily have to be death. It could be the end of a relationship, or career, a struggle with health issues whereby you’re grieving the loss of strength and ability to be independent, a miscarriage, etc.

I want you to always Remember this:

There’s NO set timeline for grieving. It’s unique to you. Let no one guilt you into thinking “you’re taking too long.”

Numbing the pain or avoiding dealing with it may make it so much harder to process it. Face it and actively deal with it. There’s no two way around it. If you don’t, you may try to numb it with alcohol, drugs, sex, anger, isolation, etc. it gets worse.

Cry in the shower if you have to or in public. Seek therapy if you need to. Being real about your feelings is so critical. I’ve had moments where I just listen to hubby say how he feels and just give him a hug without saying a word. Don’t “pretend” to be ok because you’re the “strong” one in the family. The feelings you’re hiding may come back in full swing and break you coz the body can’t take it anymore.

Take care of yourself. If you can, try to engage in activities that you enjoy as much as you can. Having fun doesn’t mean you don’t care about the ones you lost. Sometimes it may be helpful to ask yourself whether the person who died would be happy to see you depressed or unable to do anything for yourself. If they were happy to see you happy, make them happy by taking care of yourself.

Know the difference between Grief and depression. If the feelings of sadness, anger, irritability, and all the other emotions that come as a result of loss are negatively impacting how you parent, work, self-care (eg bathing) or interact with others, you may need to seek help from a grief and loss counselor or a trained therapist. This is so important for your well-being.

Whichever kind of LOSS you’re dealing with today, may you find the strength to wake up each day and still be able to see the SILVER LINING in your circumstance.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.