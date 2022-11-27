After Making Fun of Her Legs, Woman Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

Comfy, Safe Couch

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1X1N_0jOpjfvR00
Photo byDương Nhân, Pexels

He told me I had the ugliest legs in the world and I continued to date him. Oh yes, I did! He also told me that if I left him, no one will ever want to date me. Guess what? I believed him too!

Here’s a snippet of my dating story...

For quite some time in my early twenties, I had to hide my legs because according to this guy I was dating at the time, " they were the ugliest legs he had ever seen!" Oh boy! You can imagine what that did to me and who I was as a young woman. I had to wear the longest clothes in order to hide them from any human being or animal. 

Thank God I had the courage to break up with him and eventually meet the imperfectly perfect man who loves me for who I am. How do you know you are dating a person not worth your time or are married to one with narcissistic tendencies? 

They will do three things.

First, they will do whatever it takes to make you CHANGE something about yourself they find threatening. Maybe change how you dress so no one finds you attractive or even tells you not to put on makeup. They may even go to an extent of asking you to do plastic surgery to reduce the size of your boobs... They want to take away anything they know makes you happy and comfortable about yourself. They think God made some mistakes and created you with some parts that were in excess or defective. 

Secondly, they want to CONTROL your life. They have to be the only person that has influence and power over your life. They may decide to isolate you from your close family members or anyone who has a positive impact on your life. If you come from a close-knit family, they may add some vocabulary to their statements and call you clingy, co-dependent, or even Mama's baby. They will strip away anything that makes you a better person including your job or church activities. They may even be the ones choosing for you who you visit or where you go and with who.

Thirdly, they will HIDE anything they do wrong that may sabotage the relationship. In fact, they may twist the story when caught to make it look like it's your fault. Their affairs, porn addiction, alcoholism, or gambling problem is all your fault because you 'refused' to do certain things they wanted you to do or try a certain sex style they watched online. They may vehemently deny it when you confront them about that strange text and say you are jealous or insecure. 

Believe me, been there and done that. When we are struggling with CODEPENDENCY tendencies such as guilt, low self-esteem, poor boundaries, people pleasing, perfectionism, fear of abandonment, thirst for validation... It’s very easy to attract people who display the same tendencies. We find ourselves in this kind of a mess because we don’t know who we truly are at the CORE.

We have a tendency to attract toxic people especially if we grew up in dysfunctional homes. It’s your responsibility to take the INTENTIONAL journey of BREAKING the Toxic PATTERNS that date way back from great great great grandparents.

Disclaimer: This article is written for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for individualized support. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

