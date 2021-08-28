The Queens University will participate in an International-scale photo exhibition

QUEENS CITY, NC - Queens University, through its Department of Design and Music, submits twentieth-century portrait photography, with the title "Influence and Identity". This submission tells the art enthusiast that Queens University will participate in a photo exhibition held by the Bank of America.

The art exhibition will be from September 24 to December 10 this year at the Bank of America and Loevner Galleries, the first floor of the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civics Engagement.

The Bank of America also invites international artists to have their masterpieces to be displayed in the exhibitions. The theme of the exhibitions was in the mid-twentieth century when the golden age of portrait photography was at its peak.

Artists who will display their photography portraits such as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Richards Avedon, and Yousuf Karsh, who are well-known during the mid-twentieth century. Not forgetting the other well-known artists, such as Berenice Abbott, Gisele Freund, and Garry Winogrand, also enroll in this exhibition next month.

Through the camera lens, these artists were able to capture the commanding personalities of the figures through popular, cultural, political, and the arts at that time. Portraiture is more than just an image, but it also carried a person's identity, portrait's reflection, and historical references.

A certain criterion applies to the portraiture in this exhibition. The Bank of Amerika making sure that the photography has extensive styles, viewpoints, and themes. While the Queen's University collections named "Influence and Identity" also bring personal perspective, for instance, a reflection of the artists and subjects that define the current history at that moment.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.