Must try: A Brazilian local delights in Matthew, NC

MATTHEW, NC - Do you miss Brazil? or are you getting bored with the Asian, Mediterranean, or even western food?

For those of you who answer "yes" to the questions above, you need to try this dope restaurant. It's called the Tropical Bakery

The Tropical Bakery Cafe, a Brazillian family-owned cafe, is perfect for the weekend and summer. This place offers various menus of Brazillian local foods. They serve traditional snacks or french fries every day. Besides, they also serve sweet bread empanadas, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastel, fresh juice, coffee, dessert, and other local foods.

Coxinha has been the most popular dish here. Coxinha is a teardrop-shaped dough with battered season fillings and deep-fried until it's crispy (croquette). On the other side, they also serve Pamonha, Coxinha twins, but it's wrapped with corn husks and tied into rustic packages alike. For the savory snacks, they have various salgadinhos, or snacks, with savory fillings and covered in baked or fried dough every day.

If you're confusing about what to eat for the main course, you can have the torta de frango com queijo. Torta de frango com queijo is made from a regular pie filled with shredded chicken, green onion, tomato, and a few slices of green olives. We add parmesan cheese and herbs as the dish was completed.

To close the ritual of the meal, choose the coconut donuts stuffed with a dulce de leche.

Starting from the appetizer to dessert, you only pay $12. What a cheap price isn't it? You can visit the Tropical Bakery Cafe at 11100 Monroe Rd, Matthews, NC, and opens at 6 am - 6 pm on weekdays, 7 am - 5 pm on Saturdays, and 8 am - 1 pm on Sundays.

