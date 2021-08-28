Arts at the LYNX Blue Line Stations

CHARLOTTE, NC - The light rail is one of the best ways to travel around the City of Charlotte, and the stations are also a great place to be. Connecting the South Boulevard to UNC Charlotte's main campus in University City, the LYNX Blue Line's last four stations are home to various public arts.

The work from Jackie Chang, Brooklyn-based artists, adorn each of the passenger shelters at University City Blvd. Station. The work contains a text that reads "WHERE" and "HERE" against leaves and blue sky background on the windshield glass. The word HERE refers to a person's current whereabouts, while the word WHERE has a more abstract meaning that involves the past and the future. Beneath each passenger shelter, the map of Charlotte and a compass are drawn on the concrete.

McCullough Station offers different artwork for its passengers. Shaun Cassidy created blue leave-shaped sculptures that serve as benches at both ends of the platform. The artwork is designed in a way that will lessen heat absorption and allow water to fall down. Shining through the sculpture, the sun creates intriguing shadows during the day.

Inspired by trees, Susan Brenner produced an art she called "The Red Tree" on the windows of the JW Clay station, garage stair, and elevator tower. The art exhibits trees' branch structure that represents the patterns of growth and movement in the natural world. Brenna picked the color to represent Carolina's red clay soil.

"…the very same pattern can be found in blood vessels, the nervous system of living creatures, snowflakes, mountain formations, and many man-made forms," said Brenner.

