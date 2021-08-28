Nighttime River Adventures in Gaston County

GASTON, NC - The warm summer will soon end and the chilly fall will take its place. However, outdoor activities are not out of scope in Gaston County thanks to its warm climate. There are nighttime paddling activities you can join on Catawba River that will give a whole new paddling experience.

Anchored Soul, a Stand Up Paddle (SUP) Boarding company, will hold Harvest Moon SUP in September and Hunter's Moon SUP in October.

History has it that Native American tribes harvest their staple foods like corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice during the Harvest Moon season. Originally, the name referred to the full moon that occurs once or twice a decade. The bright moonlight during this time of year let the European farmers harvest their crops at night. The full moon was also referred to as the Corn Moon when it occurred in September.

The Harvest Moon SUP will be available on September 20, starting from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. For $25 per person, you will get a package consisting of a board, paddle, leash, and PFD belt. You can also bring your own equipment and pay only $5 for the launch fee. The meeting point will be at 866 Armstrong Rd, Belmont. In advance, reservation is required so that the equipment can be prepared in time. The same applies to the Hunter's Moon SUP.

In addition, There will also be a Full Moon Ghost Tour at the Riverside Marina. The event asks you to bring your own headlamp and beverage. You can reserve a spot by texting "ghosttour" to 704-813-4591.

Visit here for more information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.