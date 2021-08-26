Carolina BalloonFest open call for volunteers

STATESVILLE, NC — Want to support the local community? The National Balloon Rally Charities is a non-profit organization that hosts the Carolina BalloonFest, an annual event in Statesville. Every year, they donate a portion of their proceeds to local organizations. Be a part of this team by volunteering in the following positions:

1. Admissions

This position requires a friendly person experienced at handling money. They will be in charge at the admission gates to scan prepaid tickets, accept and return currency.

2. Festival ground

Volunteers help vendors to prepare their tents, assist pilots and guests who are in need, setting fence lines, walkways, and others.

3. Balloon crew

The pilot and his team rely on balloon crew volunteers to assemble, inflate, and launch the balloon. Volunteers help to prepare for launch, chase the balloon when it's up in the air to determine the landing location, and pack up the balloon upon landing.

4. Wine and craft beer tasting garden

To apply for this position, volunteers must be at least 21 years of age. They are required to complete online training at the ABC Training Course and must bring a Certificate of completion on the day of Volunteer check-in.

5. Stage management

This position requires a communicative person who is experienced with protocol and stage coordination. They are in charge of stage preparation including performers, equipment, and scheduling.

6. Kids Zone

Volunteers with a playful presence will be helpful in this position. They are responsible for the safety of the children within the zone and must maintain a positive environment.

Learn more about other volunteering positions here

