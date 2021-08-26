Iredell Health System welcomes a new Director of Operations and Physician

STATESVILLE, NC — Iredell Health System welcomes Teresa Armstrong, MBA/MHA, FACMPE as a new Director of Operations for the Iredell Physician Network and Judith Albert, MD as a new Physician for Family Care Center of Mooresville.

As Director of Operations, Armstrong's new responsibilities include overseeing practices within the facility and ensuring they operate to Iredell Health System standards. This demanding job fits perfectly with her 25 years of experience and a bachelor's degree in health care management from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina.

“I am excited to be a part of the Iredell Physician Network and am looking forward to working with this community and helping our practices, providers, and patients in any way that I can,” Armstrong said.

Meanwhile, Albert earned her medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica while previously got her bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University. She's a member of the Association of American Medical Colleges and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Albert approaches her patients with a family-oriented mindset. She treats them like her own family members and is willing to build lifelong friendships. She is an active member of the community providing health assistance to the homeless.

“My goal is to help my patients become the best and healthiest versions of themselves. I plan to be their biggest cheerleader on the way,” said Albert. “It’s an honor to serve my patients, and I truly love what I do,” she added.

Armstrong and Albert is a valuable addition to the Iredell Health System who will use their best abilities to contribute to society. Click here to learn more about Iredell Memorial Hospital.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.