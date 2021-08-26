Celebrate fall with Statesville featured events

STATESVILLE, NC — The City of Statesville presents featured events this fall from haunted ghost tours to a balloon festival sure to entertain locals and out-of-towners alike. Check out the excitement of the event below:

1. Haunted Statesville

Do you know what spirits lurk in Downtown Statesville? Figure it out on the Haunted Statesville Ghost Tours which tells the old legends and stories from Statesville’s past. This two-hour tour will be held on August 28 and September 25, at 8 p.m. and 8.30 p.m., October dates TBD. Each tour is limited to 20 people. Tickets are $15 per person.

2. Full Bloom Film Festival

Made especially for film enthusiasts, the Full Bloom Film Festival will bring excitement with high-quality cinema to Downtown Statesville from September 9 to 11. The Festival features narratives, documentaries, animations, and short films of various genres.

3. Carolina BalloonFest

As a non-profit festival, Carolina BalloonFest has a mission to preserve the hot air balloon heritage of Iredell County by donating festival profits to local organizations and communities. Visitors will be entertained with live music, Amazing Balloon Glow, Tether Balloon Rides, Walk-In Balloons, Special Shapes Balloons, and other facilities. This event will be held on October 15, 16, and 17.

4. Pumpkin Fest

The 18th Annual Pumpkin Festival will be held on November 6 in Downtown Statesville. The festival will feature over 60 vendors filled with live entertainment, plenty of games by Statesville Recreation, Classic Car Cruise-In, Kid's Zone, food stalls, and pumpkin-related contests.

Mark your calendar for this featured event in Statesville. Keep an eye on the festival's social media for the latest information or visit visitstatesville.com

