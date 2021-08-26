How to become a volunteer at Full Bloom Film Festival

STATESVILLE, NC — Have a passion for film and art in Statesville? The Full Bloom Film Festival is seeking dedicated volunteers to join them behind the scenes in various roles from 7 to 11 September 2021. The training session will be held on 7 September at 11.30 a.m. at the Iredell Arts Council.

The Festival's volunteers will get a free FBFF Volunteer T-Shirt and one-day festival pass for each completed 4-hour shift that can be redeemed priorly. Volunteers will also get a free pass to VIP Awards Party after completing three shifts. Meanwhile, venue managers will get one VIP pass for every 8-hour shift completed.

Volunteers are needed in various roles as follows:

- Venue Manager to coordinate volunteers at a single venue preferably committed for a full day.

- Venue Setup to assist in setting up the venues. Requires physical and technical skills.

- Technical Assistant to assist venue managers and maintain technical requirements.

- Usher to escort guests to their seats, check tickets, and crowd control

- Box Office volunteers to distribute and sell admission tickets

- Party and Events Volunteer to transport food and drinks and help prepare and clean the premises

- Concession Volunteer to sell food & drinks and check inventory

Interested candidates can apply by sending an email to info@fullbloomfilmfestival.org containing the three desired roles and available volunteering days, previous experience (only for Technical Assistant and Venue Manager), and favorite film genre and film title.

The Full Bloom Film Festival is hosted by the Iredell Arts Council, which is dedicated to bringing a variety of cinematic experiences to Statesville and supporting cultural activities in Iredell County.

