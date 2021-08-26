Statesville, NC

How to become a volunteer at Full Bloom Film Festival

Colt Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lqr98_0bdJCtD100

STATESVILLE, NC — Have a passion for film and art in Statesville? The Full Bloom Film Festival is seeking dedicated volunteers to join them behind the scenes in various roles from 7 to 11 September 2021. The training session will be held on 7 September at 11.30 a.m. at the Iredell Arts Council.

The Festival's volunteers will get a free FBFF Volunteer T-Shirt and one-day festival pass for each completed 4-hour shift that can be redeemed priorly. Volunteers will also get a free pass to VIP Awards Party after completing three shifts. Meanwhile, venue managers will get one VIP pass for every 8-hour shift completed.

Volunteers are needed in various roles as follows:

- Venue Manager to coordinate volunteers at a single venue preferably committed for a full day.

- Venue Setup to assist in setting up the venues. Requires physical and technical skills.

- Technical Assistant to assist venue managers and maintain technical requirements.

- Usher to escort guests to their seats, check tickets, and crowd control

- Box Office volunteers to distribute and sell admission tickets

- Party and Events Volunteer to transport food and drinks and help prepare and clean the premises

- Concession Volunteer to sell food & drinks and check inventory

Interested candidates can apply by sending an email to info@fullbloomfilmfestival.org containing the three desired roles and available volunteering days, previous experience (only for Technical Assistant and Venue Manager), and favorite film genre and film title.

The Full Bloom Film Festival is hosted by the Iredell Arts Council, which is dedicated to bringing a variety of cinematic experiences to Statesville and supporting cultural activities in Iredell County.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

UNC Alum in Queen City

Charlotte, NC
82 followers

More from Colt Jones

Kannapolis, NC

City of Kannapolis Adopt-A-Street Program

KANNAPOLIS, NC — Want to get involved in a community program? The Adopt-A-Street or AAS Program invites all local residents ages 12 years and older to take part in improving Kannapolis' quality of life by cleaning the streets in their neighborhood.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Iredell Health System Patient and Family Council opens volunteer opportunities

STATESVILLE, NC — Want to be involved in the community by supporting the local healthcare system? The Iredell Health System welcomes anyone over the age of 18 to join its growing Patient and Family Council.

Read full story

The Cabarrus Center presents the Retail Lab training camp program

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC — The Cabarrus Center calls all existing and future retail business owners to join the Retail Lab, a six-week training camp from October 6 to November 10 every Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Cabarrus Center in downtown Concord. Registration is now open until September 24.

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Local healthcare leaders in Iredell County appeal to the community regarding COVID-19 cases

IREDELL COUNTY, NC — Local healthcare leaders of Iredell Health System, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, and Piedmont Healthcare appeal to the public to help reduce the number of COVID-19 cases by complying with health protocols and regulations.

Read full story
5 comments
Statesville, NC

Iredell Health System on rethinking vaping

STATESVILLE, NC — Vaping or e-cigarettes have become a popular way among young people to quit smoking. Although it appears harmless, studies have shown that it is not a safe alternative due to its highly addictive nicotine.

Read full story

The Queens University will participate in an International-scale photo exhibition

QUEENS CITY, NC - Queens University, through its Department of Design and Music, submits twentieth-century portrait photography, with the title "Influence and Identity". This submission tells the art enthusiast that Queens University will participate in a photo exhibition held by the Bank of America.

Read full story

Must try: A Brazilian local delights in Matthew, NC

MATTHEW, NC - Do you miss Brazil? or are you getting bored with the Asian, Mediterranean, or even western food?. For those of you who answer "yes" to the questions above, you need to try this dope restaurant. It's called the Tropical Bakery.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Arts at the LYNX Blue Line Stations

CHARLOTTE, NC - The light rail is one of the best ways to travel around the City of Charlotte, and the stations are also a great place to be. Connecting the South Boulevard to UNC Charlotte's main campus in University City, the LYNX Blue Line's last four stations are home to various public arts.

Read full story
Gaston County, NC

Nighttime River Adventures in Gaston County

GASTON, NC - The warm summer will soon end and the chilly fall will take its place. However, outdoor activities are not out of scope in Gaston County thanks to its warm climate. There are nighttime paddling activities you can join on Catawba River that will give a whole new paddling experience.

Read full story
1 comments
Charlotte, NC

Atrium Health, NCDHHS, HHS to expand Monoclonal Antibody Therapy access for COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTE, NC — Atrium Health partnered with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expand monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments for COVID-19 patients at its three locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Statesville, NC

Iredell Wound Care and Hyperbaric Center to provide treatment for chronic wounds

STATESVILLE, NC — Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center is part of Iredell Health System that provides treatment for chronic or non-healing wounds using an interdisciplinary model of care, including physical therapy, laboratory evaluation, occupational therapy, pain management, infectious-disease management, and other areas.

Read full story

Update on blue-green algae found in Lake Wylie August 24, 2021

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services conducted an assessment of Boyd's Cove on Lake Wylie on August 24, 2021, and found no active Blue-Green algae.

Read full story
Troutman, NC

Davesté Vineyards to host private events on its patio

TROUTMAN, NC — Looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion? Davesté Vineyards open its porch and patio for private events in Troutman over award-winning wines. Check out the various event options below:

Read full story
Iredell County, NC

Iredell Memorial Hospital rated as "High Performing" by U.S. News & World Report’s

STATESVILLE, NC — Iredell Memorial Hospital has recently ranked by U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Hospitals as "High Performing" for its patients care within the categories of heart failure, heart attack, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or COPD.

Read full story
2 comments
Statesville, NC

Iredell Health System welcomes a new Director of Operations and Physician

STATESVILLE, NC — Iredell Health System welcomes Teresa Armstrong, MBA/MHA, FACMPE as a new Director of Operations for the Iredell Physician Network and Judith Albert, MD as a new Physician for Family Care Center of Mooresville.

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Carolina BalloonFest open call for volunteers

STATESVILLE, NC — Want to support the local community? The National Balloon Rally Charities is a non-profit organization that hosts the Carolina BalloonFest, an annual event in Statesville. Every year, they donate a portion of their proceeds to local organizations. Be a part of this team by volunteering in the following positions:

Read full story
Statesville, NC

Celebrate fall with Statesville featured events

STATESVILLE, NC — The City of Statesville presents featured events this fall from haunted ghost tours to a balloon festival sure to entertain locals and out-of-towners alike. Check out the excitement of the event below:

Read full story
Gaston County, NC

What to see on the farms in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC — Gaston County is home to many farms filled with seasonal crops. Celebrate fall by watching pumpkins turn bright orange as farmers harvest their last crop before winter. Check out some of the farms listed below:

Read full story
Gastonia, NC

The 3 best parks for children in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC — Looking for a simple family outing? Gastonia's Department of Parks and Recreation offers a variety of recreational opportunities for families in Gastonia. Here are three of them:

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy