What to see on the farms in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC — Gaston County is home to many farms filled with seasonal crops. Celebrate fall by watching pumpkins turn bright orange as farmers harvest their last crop before winter. Check out some of the farms listed below:

1. Lineberger's Farm

This farm opens in April in the spring season and is available throughout the fall season. Located at 906 Dallas Stanley Hwy., ​Dallas, Lineberger's Farm offers hayrides, gourds, pumpkins, playgrounds, picnic shelters, and more. The pumpkin patch event will be on September 18 with dozens of activities including pumpkin carving and decorating, chick and duck feedings, and many others.

2. Lewis Farm

Celebrate the Fall Festival at Lewis Farm every weekend from September 25 through October 31. The Farm offers family-friendly activities such as Wagon Rides, hay bale ground and slide, barnyard animals feeding, sheep herding, and blacksmith demonstrations.

3. Dallas Lavender Lane

This local lavender farm is located at 937 Old Willis School Road, Dallas, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their aim is to grow and produce the finest lavender products for the whole family.

4. Bit of Hope Ranch

This non-profit ranch rescues horses and pairs them with children to provide a healing program complemented by a team of licensed therapists and equine specialists. Bit of Hope Ranch has several facilities including a natural playroom, a health clinic for therapy and play, semi-outdoor areas, and more. The ranch is located at 5001 CR Wood Rd., Gastonia.

Fall is a harvest season, so gather your family and friends to visit these farms and enjoy the cool autumn air in Gaston County.

