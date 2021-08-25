The 3 best parks for children in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC — Looking for a simple family outing? Gastonia's Department of Parks and Recreation offers a variety of recreational opportunities for families in Gastonia. Here are three of them:

1. Lineberger Park

As Gastonia's first park, Lineberger Park has been a landmark of the Gastonia community since 1920. The park is located at 632 E Garrison Blvd and is naturally divided by Avon creek which creates the east and west nodes.

The east node consists of a trail for the Avon/Catawba Creek Greenway, and along the trail stands the Gaston County Vietnam War Memorial. There is a restroom building with water fountains, one large and two small shelters, and a large playground.

The west node has a Miniature Train amusement ride, outdoor basketball court, picnic area, Sprayground, outdoor swimming pool with slide, and other water play facilities open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2. Martha Rivers Park

Located at 1515 Neal Hawkins Rd, the park has undergone major renovations since its construction in 1995. Martha Rivers Park has four football fields, three youth baseball fields, one youth softball field, two batting cages, a sand volleyball court, two picnic areas, two horseshoe fields, and a toilet building. The play area consists of a large wooden castle structure that allows children to explore, hide, climb, and more.

3. Phillips Center & Park

The Phillips Center Community hosts a variety of events at the park including summer camp, youth and adult athletics, dance, special athletic training, and other special events. Located at 2031 Echo Lane, the park's outdoor facilities include four tennis courts, two sand volleyball courts, two Bocce courts, and a large picnic area.

The city of Gastonia provides many open spaces for the enjoyment of its citizens. The city's parks and other recreational facilities can be seen here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.