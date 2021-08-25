Hiking or biking spots in Gaston County for beginners

GASTON COUNTY, NC — Looking for an outdoor adventure? Gaston County is home to many natural spaces that provide hiking or biking trails for the outdoor explorer. Check out some of the hiking trails to choose from:

1. Mountain Island Tailrace Park Trail

Located at 400 Mountain Island Rd, Mt Holly, this 1.6-mile trail is the preferred choice for beginners. Mountain Island's lush trail is covered with various kinds of trees that can protect hikers from the scorching heat of the sun.

2. Seven Oaks Preserve Trail

This 2.6-mile trail of moderate difficulty begins at 6900 S New Hope Rd, Belmont, and connects to the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Hikers can walk along the Boulevard Trail then take the Worrell Trail to reconnect to the Seven Oaks Preserve Trail and complete the lap.

3. Mount Holly Linear Park Trail

This 3-mile easy concrete trail at 400 East Central Avenue, Mount Holly offers several points of interest such as the Municipal Complex and Grand Hall. Support local farmers in the area by visiting the Catawba River Co-Op Food Market.

4. Catawba Riverfront Greenway

Another easy paved greenway is this 1.2-mile hiking trail at 231 Broome St, Mt. Holly. The Greenway offers Catawba River scenery and the Municipal Complex where hikers can take a break with various dining options.

5. Goat Island Greenway

This greenway provides a 7-mile paved surface at 142 8th Ave, Cramerton. There are two pedestrian bridges leading to the South Fork Catawba River and Goat Island Park with various facilities such as an 18 hole golf course, fishing pier, dog park, ping-pong table, etc.

Hike or bike any of these trails and share your experiences with friends and families.

