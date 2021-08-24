New Hope Presbyterian Preschool offers classes for children ages 2, 3, or 4 years old

GASTONIA, NC — New Hope Presbyterian Preschool offers three classes for children ages 2 to 4 to prepare them for the school environment. The main goal of New Hope is to teach children independence and self-confidence through various activities according to the class division as follows:

1. The Lady Bugs for 2 Year Old

Children as young as 2 attending preschool may need major adjustments to new environments and unfamiliar faces. Experienced teachers at New Hope understand these challenges and face them with patience, gentleness, and encouragement.

In this classroom, children will play and learn in a strategic environment using creative curriculum guidelines in which their individual strengths are observed and monitored in social, emotional, and cognitive areas throughout the year. They will learn the alphabet, colors, days of the week, and Bible verses in a fun environment.

2. Butterfly Class for 3 Years Old

In this Butterfly Class, children are encouraged to explore themselves and gain self-esteem as they interact with the world around them. Each child can develop in their own way to become more independent through interactive learning activities. They will learn letters, shapes, patterns, and much more.

3. The Bumble Bee Class for 4 Years Old

This Pre Kindergarten program is the last class to prepare children for school. Here, they will engage in many creative activities such as how to hold a pencil and bounce a ball. They will practice reading skills by reading stories and their social skills will be honed through small group activities.

New Hope Presbyterian Preschool is a family and child care service that provides a safe and comfortable learning environment for children, each with their own unique talents. All classes use the Creative Curriculum to help children develop independence and help teachers respond to challenging behaviors.

Available seats can be confirmed by contacting the New Hope team directly here.

