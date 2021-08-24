A two-day guide to visiting Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC — Lake Norman is surrounded by natural attractions in Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville that open up opportunities for visitors to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. This travel guide can provide several options to make it easier for local visitors:

Day 1

To recharge, enjoy breakfast at Café 100, a local favorite small restaurant in downtown Huntersville. Head to Rural Hill park and explore 265 acres of nature trails while spotting Scottish cows. Grab your lunch at Lancaster's BBQ before heading to your next stop.

Refresh yourself on the sandy beach of Ramsey Creek Park which is open for swimmers from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shop and dine at Birkdale Village where some of the best restaurants are located, namely eeZ Fusion & Sushi and Red Rocks Café. Take a walk in the village to see various shops that line the streets and end the day with a sweet snack at Buttermilk Sky Pies or Kilwins.

Day 2

Enjoy pancakes, omelets, or French toasts for breakfast at Famous Toastery in Huntersville. With your energy recharged, take a hike to the Latta Nature Preserve and view the scenery from the top. Visit Carolina Raptor Center and the newly opened Quest Center to have a hands-on experience with raptors like eagles, falcons, vultures, and more.

Drive through Crafty Burg'r in Cornelius to pick up your lunch and picnic at Blythe Landing or Jetton Park. Stop at Aloha Paddle Sports to prepare for the climax of the trip, paddling or kayaking on Lake Norman while watching the sunset over the lake. You can take introductory paddleboard lessons with an Aloha staff member.

Finally, the trip ends with dinner at Barrel and Fork or Kindred Restaurant. Both feature seasonal menus made from fresh local ingredients sourced directly from local farmers.

