What to expect at Carowinds upcoming events

CHARLOTTE, NC - Want to have fun with friends and family in Charlotte? Carowinds presents special events specifically designed to enhance fellowship and togetherness from August 23 to the end of the year. Check out these five experiences:

1. Summer Bonus Days

Summer Bonus Days is an extended version of the summer event that aims to extend the memories of summer in Charlotte. Summer rides, attractions, games, shops, and live performances are available from August 23 to September 3, 12 p.m. until 5 pm. The Port of Carolina was also opened to cool off visitors' heads.

2. Monster Jam Thunder Alley

Monster Jam Thunder Alley takes visitors inside a real Monster Jam truck. The 10-passenger truck will pass through various obstacles and provide a driving sensation to be enjoyed with family and friends. Other activities include a Monster truck display, pit stop play area, Monster Jam garage, and food stalls. This event starts on September 11 through October 10 (Sat, Sun), 11.00 a.m. until 5.00 p.m.

3. SCarowinds

SCarowinds is the Carowinds' annual Halloween event premiers this year on September 17 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. This event features blood-thirsty vampires, hungry zombies, and thrill rides to present an unforgettable Halloween night for all guests.

4. The Great Pumpkin Fest

This kid-friendly Halloween event is filled with family activities, games, play zones, dance parties, costume contests, and more every Saturday and Sunday, from September 18 to October 31.

5. WinterFest

The holiday attraction WinterFest will be held from November 13 to January 2 featuring Christmas activities and festive decorations designed especially for families. The Wonderland Parade will entertain visitors on November 22 with floats, live music, and performances.

Get your friends, family, and colleagues together to spend the rest of 2021 carving out great memories together. Click here for more information.

