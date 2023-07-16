Denver Responds to Extreme Heat with Public Cooling Stations and Health Precautions

In response to extreme heat forecasts, the City and County of Denver are offering support to help residents stay cool and healthy during the high temperatures. Denver Parks and Recreation is set to open all currently operating recreation centers to the public as cooling stations during regular business hours, providing fee-free access to all. Denver Public Library locations, with two exceptions, are also available to the public as indoor retreats from the heat. The city's steps come in response to the fact that high temperatures can cause illness, as excessive heat can raise your body’s core temperature.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a heat illness occurs when the body is unable to dissipate heat effectively. Factors such as age, obesity, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use can all influence the body’s ability to cool off during hot weather. Those at highest risk for heat-related illness include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.

Denver Public Health & Environment suggests several tips to prevent heat-related illness. Residents are advised to stay inside air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, drink more water than usual, and avoid cooking with the stove or oven. Alcoholic or caffeinated beverages should be avoided, and outdoor activities should be limited, especially during the sun's hottest hours. If outdoor activity is unavoidable, residents should frequently reapply sunscreen, rest frequently, and wear loose, lightweight clothing.

Heat illness, including heat stroke, can be very dangerous, even fatal if not treated appropriately. Symptoms can include red or itchy skin, muscle pain or cramps, shallow breathing, elevated body temperature, a weak but quick pulse, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, or fainting. During extreme heat, residents are advised to check on friends and neighbors and never leave children unattended in a hot car. Street outreach teams are providing heat illness warnings and referrals to shelters and cooling centers to persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

Denver Animal Protection (DAP) is also advising residents to keep their pets safe from the heat. Pets should never be left alone in vehicles, and if an animal appears to be suffering heatstroke, it should be moved to a cooler area and cooled down with water or ice packs. If a dog is spotted in a hot car, residents can call the local authorities, and under the city’s Good Samaritan law, are legally protected if they need to break a car window to save the animal.