Navigating Higher Education in the United States: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking to enhance your career by acquiring new skills but don't know where to start, there are several resources available to help you navigate the US educational system and plan your next learning opportunity.

The World Educational Services (WES) provides an overview of the educational system in the US, including types of institutions, key terms, and current trends. The US Department of State offers a glossary of terms to assist immigrant and international students in understanding American education.

It's important to understand the difference between certifications and licensures, as certain professions may require either one. Certifications are typically recognized by specific industries or professional associations, while licensures are mandated by local, state, or federal governments for regulated fields. Examples of certified professions include education, IT, HR, design, and certain medical occupations, while licensed professions include cosmetology, barbering, massage therapy, fitness coaching, accounting, and building construction.

If you're seeking to identify your strengths, interests, and professional goals, you can take the Career Cluster Survey provided by My Colorado Journey or the O*Net Interest Profiler by the US Department of Labor. My Colorado Journey also offers an Industries page where you can explore "hot" industries in Colorado.

To select a high-quality institution to pursue your degree, you can use the College Scorecard tool provided by the US Department of Education to search and compare colleges. The US News College Rankings is another authoritative source for American and international college ratings, but not all content is freely available. It's worth noting that the methodology behind these rankings has recently been scrutinized, leading some schools to withdraw or admit to providing inaccurate data. The US News has since adjusted its methodology to prioritize graduation rates and other factors relevant to students. It's recommended to consult reference materials on college rankings from the library and review the specific methodology behind the ratings.

Additionally, it's crucial to confirm a school's accreditation using the US Department of Education Database of Accredited Postsecondary Institutions and Programs.