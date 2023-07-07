Navigating Higher Education in the United States: A Comprehensive Guide

Colorado Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cI0if_0nIfrG3000

If you're looking to enhance your career by acquiring new skills but don't know where to start, there are several resources available to help you navigate the US educational system and plan your next learning opportunity.

The World Educational Services (WES) provides an overview of the educational system in the US, including types of institutions, key terms, and current trends. The US Department of State offers a glossary of terms to assist immigrant and international students in understanding American education.

It's important to understand the difference between certifications and licensures, as certain professions may require either one. Certifications are typically recognized by specific industries or professional associations, while licensures are mandated by local, state, or federal governments for regulated fields. Examples of certified professions include education, IT, HR, design, and certain medical occupations, while licensed professions include cosmetology, barbering, massage therapy, fitness coaching, accounting, and building construction.

If you're seeking to identify your strengths, interests, and professional goals, you can take the Career Cluster Survey provided by My Colorado Journey or the O*Net Interest Profiler by the US Department of Labor. My Colorado Journey also offers an Industries page where you can explore "hot" industries in Colorado.

To select a high-quality institution to pursue your degree, you can use the College Scorecard tool provided by the US Department of Education to search and compare colleges. The US News College Rankings is another authoritative source for American and international college ratings, but not all content is freely available. It's worth noting that the methodology behind these rankings has recently been scrutinized, leading some schools to withdraw or admit to providing inaccurate data. The US News has since adjusted its methodology to prioritize graduation rates and other factors relevant to students. It's recommended to consult reference materials on college rankings from the library and review the specific methodology behind the ratings.

Additionally, it's crucial to confirm a school's accreditation using the US Department of Education Database of Accredited Postsecondary Institutions and Programs.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Colorado

508 followers

More from Colorado Updates

Jefferson County, CO

Major Drug Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Jefferson County: Historic Drug Bust for Task Force

Sixteen suspects in Jefferson County, Colorado, have been indicted on 116 felony charges, primarily related to drug offenses, after a nine-month investigation by the West Metro Drug Task Force.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitoes near Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Colorado

Mosquitoes near the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Colorado have tested positive for the West Nile virus, joining several other counties in the state with confirmed cases. Due to the wet weather and reported cases elsewhere, the fairgrounds were already being treated with insecticide.

Read full story
Grand Junction, CO

Collaborative Effort in Grand Junction and Mesa County to Address Unhoused Needs

The City of Grand Junction is conducting an Unhoused Needs Assessment (UHNA) in collaboration with Mesa County and the Grand Junction Housing Authority. The assessment includes a survey, focus groups, interviews, and data from various agencies to address houselessness.

Read full story
1 comments
Commerce City, CO

City Council Meeting and Urban Renewal Authority Meeting: Updates on Sustainability Action Plan and Redevelopment Opportunities

The City Council is holding a regular meeting along with an Urban Renewal Authority meeting on Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. The public can attend in-person or remotely via Zoom. The meetings can be watched live at c3gov.com/Video or on CCTV Channel 8 (HD 881).

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Foundation for Colorado Springs Future Launches Titans Capital Campaign to Drive Economic Development in the Pikes Peak Region

The Foundation for Colorado Springs Future (FCSF) has launched the Titans of Economic Development campaign, with the goal of raising funds to promote economic development in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Read full story
Loveland, CO

Lane Closure on South Taft Avenue for Street Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program

Starting on Monday, July 10, S. Taft Avenue will be reduced to one lane for milling work as part of the City's Street Maintenance and Rehabilitation Program. The construction will begin at the intersection of W. 57th Street and S. Taft Avenue and move south to 29th Street. The work will continue until the end of July, depending on the weather.

Read full story
Vail, CO

Community Water Planning and River Recreation: Lunch with Locals in Vail

The Town of Vail will host another Lunch with Locals event on July 12 at the Grand View Room. Experts will discuss the Community Water Planning process and its impact on water supply and river recreation in Eagle County. Attendees can ask questions and receive informational materials.

Read full story
Durango, CO

Upcoming Meetings and Schedule for the Week of July 10, 2023

On July 10, 2023, there will be a Durango Renewal Partnership Meeting at 4:30 p.m., which will be held virtually. The agenda will provide instructions on how to participate, and public comments can be sent to scott.shine@durangogov.org. Following this, at 5:00 p.m., there will be a Financial Advisory Board Special Study Session, which can be attended virtually or in person at Durango City Hall. On July 12, 2023, the Design Review Board will hold a virtual meeting at 4:00 p.m., and public comments can be sent to Savannah.Lytle@durangogov.org.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Building Forward: Promoting Efficiency, Sustainability, and Community Engagement in Fort Collins

The Building Forward event will take place on July 15 in Fort Collins, Colorado. It will focus on building efficiency, electrification, and sustainability, and is open to all community members.

Read full story
El Paso County, CO

El Paso County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Assistance in Identifying Shooting Suspect(s)

In the early morning of July 7th, 2023, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Building Forward: Promoting Efficiency, Sustainability, and Community Engagement in Fort Collins

The Building Forward event will take place on July 15 in Fort Collins, Colorado. It will focus on building efficiency, electrification, and sustainability, and is open to all community members.

Read full story
Frederick, CO

Engaging the Community: Developing a Vision for Frederick Recreation Area, Bella Rosa Golf Course, and Centennial Park

The Parks and Open Space Department is seeking community input on the development of Frederick Recreation Area, Bella Rosa Golf Course, and Centennial Park for the next 20-30 years.

Read full story
Durango, CO

Durango's Creative Economy Flourishes with Over $1 Million in Lodgers' Tax: Arts and Culture Funding

The Creative Economy Commission (CEC) in Durango, CO has approved the second round of funding for the Lodgers' Tax Arts and Culture (LTAC) program. Over the past two years, a total of $1,025,778 has been invested in Durango's creative economy through this program.

Read full story
Fort Collins, CO

Full Directional Closures Planned for Asphalt Work on South Timberline Road

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department will be conducting an asphalt overlay project on South Timberline Road starting from south of Harmony Road to south of Battlecreek Drive/Stetson Creek Drive.

Read full story
Brighton, CO

Fall Adult Softball League: Register Now for a Chance to Win Player Awards and Team Plaques

The registration deadline for a softball league is July 25th with a cost of $500 per team. If registration is late, the deadline is August 8th with a cost of $550 per team. The league dates are from August 22 to October 12. The league offers coed and men's recreation and includes 8 games for Fall softball. Player awards are given for first place and team plaques for first and second.

Read full story
Boulder, CO

Upgrades and Closures: Improving Downtown Boulder Parking Garages for Quicker Access and Enhanced Experience

The City of Boulder is upgrading the public parking garages in downtown Boulder, resulting in periodic closures. The Community Vitality Department is coordinating with various stakeholders to ensure continued access to parking during the projects.

Read full story
Grand Junction, CO

Collaborative Effort to Revamp Chipeta Elementary School Play Yard Seeks Community Input

The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County School District 51 are collaborating to update the Chipeta Elementary school play yard. They received a $25,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation to fund the planning and design of a revamped play yard.

Read full story
1 comments
Windsor, CO

Opportunities for Community Impact: Weld RE-4 School District Hiring Fair and Workforce Symposium Sponsorship

The Weld RE-4 School District is hosting a hiring fair for the 2023-2024 school year with over 30 open positions. They encourage those interested in making a community impact to apply.

Read full story
Boulder, CO

Get Up Close and Personal with Goats at Harlow Platts Community Park's 'Meet and Bleat' Event: Helping the Ecosystem and Taking Selfies

The annual "Meet and Bleat" event will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 9-11 a.m. at Harlow Platts Community Park. The event allows community members to interact with goats up close, take photos, and pet them.

Read full story
Lafayette, CO

Square State Skate: Summer Skateboard Programs for Beginners and Advanced Skaters

Square State Skate instructors offer skateboarding lessons that focus on developing skills such as balance, confidence, determination, and problem-solving. They also teach how to transfer these skills off the board.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy