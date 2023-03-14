Crumbl Cookies has a mystery pie-inspired cookie for Pi Day - one at each Colorado Springs location

Crumbl Cookies at the Creekwalk in Colorado Springs Photo by Author

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies on Pi Day? Yes, please!

Today is March 14th, a day on the calendar that shares the first three digits (3.14) with the mathematical constant known as Pi (π). It is a perfect excuse to indulge in math, pie, and pie-flavored cookies.

Crumbl Cookies nationwide will have a mystery cookie flavor inspired by pie available today only. The cookies vary by location, and you can find the "Mystery Cookie Map" on the free Crumbl Cookie app under the "more" section.

Or, keep reading for the delicious surprise flavors at the three Colorado Springs stores.

Crumbl Cookies four-pack Photo by Author

The first Crumbl Cookies store opened in 2017 in Logan, Utah. The shop initially served freshly made chocolate chip cookies, but as the business grew, so did its cookie selection. It is now the fastest-growing cookie company in the United States.

The sweet shop has a weekly rotating menu of four to five specialty cookies. The classic chocolate chip cookie is available every week. Occasionally, a mystery flavor shows up for a day, and today (March 14th) is one of those days!

The Pi Day mystery flavor at the Crumbl Cookies Creekwalk location (120 E. Cheyenne Road) and Interquest Store (1358 Interquest Parkway) is Pumpkin Pie.

The University Village store (5102 N. Nevada Avenue) has Boston Cream Pie.

Stop by Crumbl Cookies to celebrate Pi Day with a satisfying pie-inspired cookie! A perfect blend of flavors in an easy-to-eat treat.

Happy Pi Day!

