Celebrate Pi Day with food, drink, and mini pie deals at 3.14 Pi Bar in Colorado Springs

Photo by Megan Bucknall on Unsplash

(Colorado Springs, CO) Pi Day is Tuesday, March 14th - a day on the calendar that shares the same first three digits as the mathematical constant known as Pi (3.14).

There are numerous ways to mark this special occasion. Some like to challenge their minds, like Rajveer Meena from India who set a world record by memorizing 70,000 of the Pi digits in 2015. Others prefer to challenge their stomachs by indulging in sweet and savory pies.

For those in Colorado Springs looking for a culinary Pi Day experience, stop by 3.14 Pi Bar!

The family-owned business serves a wide selection of pies, including hearty pot pies and homemade sweet pies, and it is the place to be on Pi Day.

The eatery is open for lunch and dinner and will have $3.14 mini pies all day!

The pie menu is:

Black Bottom Bourbon Pecan

Key Lime

Nutella Italian Silk

Knot Too Salty Caramel

For those who want to try all the flavors, there will be a four-pack mini sampler available for just $12.

In addition to pies, the restaurant will have drink specials and savory sides for $3.14, plus a fun selection of Pi Day merchandise.

3.14 Pi Bar is located at 5152 Centennial Blvd in Colorado Springs. They are open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Visit the restaurant's website to view the full menu.

Whether you are a math enthusiast, pie lover, or both, Tuesday is the day to celebrate.

Happy Pi Day!