The United States Air Force Academy Planetarium offers free movies and live shows to the public

U.S. Air Force Academy Planetarium live show. Photo by Author

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Planetarium and STEM Center on the United States Air Force Academy campus is a lesser-known gem in Colorado Springs. The facility is open to the public and offers free movies and live shows that are educational and interesting for all ages.

The planetarium, constructed in 1959, is one of the oldest buildings on campus. It was first used to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets, but with technological advances, these courses became unnecessary. The planetarium closed in 2004.

For fifteen years, the building was vacant, but with support from Academy leaders and the help of generous donors, the planetarium reopened to the public on March 4th, 2019.

It was operational for about a year, then temporarily closed during the COVID pandemic.

In 2022, the planetarium opened again and has been fully operational since then. The 100-seat facility is part of the United States Air Force Academy's Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) outreach program and is free for all.

The planetarium has theater-style reclining seats that offer a full-dome viewing experience.

In March, there are two shows on Monday and Friday (12:30 and 1:30 p.m.) and four on Saturday (12:30, 1:30, 3:00, and 4:00 p.m.). Advanced reservations are not required at this time, but that may change in the summer months. Please note that on Monday, March 20th, there is not a 12:30 public show.

Seats are limited, so it is best to arrive early. No food or drinks are allowed in the venue.

The March schedule includes:

From Earth to the Universe

Volcanoes: The Fire of Creation

Great Bear Rain Forest

Oasis in Space

Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity

Astronauts

Superpower Dogs

Fighter Pilot: Operation Red Flag

Forward! To the Moon

Experience the Aurora

Humpback Whales

Apollo 11

Dream Big: Engineering Our World

Night Sky Tour - live show

Go here for more information, including movie summaries, running times, and show dates.

The planetarium offers a unique experience in a historic building on the beautiful Air Force Academy campus. It is a fun, educational activity for the entire family.

Location: 2120 Cadet Drive, United States Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs (use this map instead of entering the address into a GPS. The GPS directions will take you to the wrong location.) Allow 10-15 minutes to drive to the facility after entering the Academy's North Gate. Visitors need a driver's license or military I.D. and proof of vehicle insurance to access the United States Air Force Academy.