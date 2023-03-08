Colorado Springs, CO

Rocky Mountain Women's Film will host a Pi Day film event featuring pie

Colorado Jill

Photo by Nikon

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute (RMWF) will host a March Film Club on Pi Day with a special pie day theme. On Tuesday, March 14th, enjoy three short films showcasing women and pie.

  1. The Bake Shop Ghost (2009) is an enchanting short film directed by Loretta Bayle about a deceased baker who haunts the bake shop she used to own. The film was adapted from a best-selling children's book, of the same name, by Jackie Ogburn. The running time is 17 minutes.
  2. The Strudel Sisters (2016) is an award-winning short film about two elderly sisters who make traditional Hungarian strudel, an art they learned from their mother. The running time is seven minutes.
  3. Pie Lady of Pie Town (2014) is the story of Kathy Knapp, who drove through Pie Town, New Mexico, on a family vacation in 1995. At that time, the only pie cafe in the small desert town was closed with a for sale sign out front. There was no pie in Pie Town! Knapp bought the cafe for her mother, but when her mother became sick, Knapp took over the business. She left her life in Dallas, Texas, to bake pies in a remote New Mexico community, and the film chronicles her journey. The running time is 34 minutes.

Admission to the film event is free with registration, although there is a suggested donation of $5 at the door.

The program starts at 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) at the RMWF Screening Room at Lincoln Center (2727 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs). Lincoln Center is also home to the delightful Nightingale Bread.

To learn more about this film event and reserve your seat, go here.

Don't forget to order a delicious pie on Pi Day. Gold Star Pies is accepting orders now for pick-up next Tuesday.

