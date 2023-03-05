Gold Star Pies has a special Pi Day deal (March 14th) - reserve it now

Photo by Image by Linda Roisum from Pixabay

(Colorado Springs, CO) March 14th is Pi Day! A time to celebrate the mathematical constant known as Pi (π) and indulge in the sweet delicacy that shares the same name.

To help mark this momentous day, Gold Star Pies is offering a tasty assortment of whole pies, including a new flavor from the upcoming spring line-up (available only with the sampler). The quantities are limited, so place your order early.

The menu includes:

Bourbon Pecan

Tart Cherry

German Chocolate

Dutch Apple

Salted Maple

Blueberry Cobbler

Pi Day Sampler

The Pi Day Sampler has one slice of pie from each of the featured flavors plus a piece of Lilikoi Cheesecake (passion fruit). That is seven delicious slices of pie in one perfect bundle!

Whole pies are $38 including tax, and the sampler is $42. Orders can be placed now by emailing heather@goldstarpies.com. Pick up the pies on Pi Day (March 14) between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. at Chefs' Kitchen (1753 S. 8th Street, Colorado Springs).

Gold Star Pies is a dessert food truck that has served homemade, sweet artisan pies to the Colorado Springs community since 2017.

They are a local favorite and received national attention last summer when the owner (Heather Briggs) and her sister were featured on Good Morning America as one of the "Sweetest Spots in America." Colorado Springs is lucky to have them!

Whether you prefer Tart Cherry, a sweet Salted Maple, or the rich Bourbon Pecan, there's a flavor for everyone. And what better way to celebrate Pi Day than with a slice of pie?