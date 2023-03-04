Colorado is the third hottest state, according to Instacart

Photo by Sticker Mule on Unsplash

Colorado may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about heat, but it seems that the Centennial state has a fondness for spicy flavors.

A survey by Instacart, a grocery delivery service, found that Colorado ranks as the third highest state for hot sauce purchases, buying 4.0 ounces of the spicy condiment per customer.

The only states that buy more hot sauce than Colorado are North Dakota, holding the #1 spot, and our neighbors to the south in New Mexico.

This survey revealed that the most frequently purchased hot sauce in Colorado is Huy Fong Sriracha, a spicy condiment made from sun-ripened chilis that comes in a user-friendly squeeze bottle. This makes it an effortless addition to any dish, even a piece of popcorn.

Huy Fong's Sriracha sauce is not just popular in Colorado, it is the favorite in thirty-one states, making it the #1 hot sauce sold via Instacart. The #2 most purchased hot sauce is Frank's RedHot, the favorite in fourteen states primarily on the East coast.

Which state buys the least amount of hot sauce? That honor goes to Hawaii.

While hot sauce is commonly used on tacos, wings, and meat, 17% of survey respondents reported adding it to popcorn, and 8% put it on ice cream.

If you like it hot but prefer less sauce and more flake, try the products at Flatiron Pepper Company, a local gem.

The Arvada-based company makes spicy pepper blends of chili flakes with no added salt, sugar, or other fillers. The flavorful blends add a nice kick to any dish, and once you try it, there is no going back to generic.