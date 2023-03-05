Colorado Springs, CO

The Colorado Springs Carnegie Libraries are historical treasures with unique charm

Colorado Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgLQF_0l2ZSGJG00
The Carnegie Library in Old Colorado CityPhoto byAuthor

(Colorado Springs, CO) Colorado Springs has beautiful scenery, terrific weather, delicious craft beer, and fascinating history, including two impressive Carnegie Libraries.

Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) was born in Scotland and came from humble beginnings. Through his tireless efforts and dedication, he achieved great success, eventually becoming the owner of the largest steel manufacturing company in the world. Carnegie was a philanthropist and used his vast fortune to support causes worldwide, including the construction of public libraries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQpOZ_0l2ZSGJG00
Portrait of Andrew Carnegie in the Old Colorado City Public LibraryPhoto byAuthor

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Andrew Carnegie funded the construction of 1,795 libraries in the United States (both public and academic ones).

The Carnegie Library Grants were in high demand, and towns had to fulfill certain conditions before qualifying for the money. The community had to supply the land, contribute ten percent of the town's annual funding to maintain and staff the library, and provide free service to the public. Carnegie's generous grant paid for the building and books.

The libraries were often grand structures with classical architecture. They were designed to inspire and uplift the communities they served. Carnegie believed that information and knowledge should be accessible to all, and he felt that libraries were essential to the education and development of the populace.

The libraries were not just in big cities, they were also in rural areas and small towns, where access to books and information was limited.

The Carnegie grants funded thirty-five libraries in Colorado, the first in Grand Junction in 1899 and the last in 1917 in Florence, Colorado. Thirty of these structures still stand today, and many continue to serve as libraries.

The Pikes Peak Library District is lucky to have two Carnegie-funded libraries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZcUo_0l2ZSGJG00
Carnegie Library plaque at the Old Colorado City LibraryPhoto byAuthor

The Old Colorado City Library (2418 W. Pikes Peaks Ave) was built with help from a Carnegie grant in 1904 and has been in continuous operation since then. The historical building features modern conveniences, friendly staff, and architectural charm. It has large windows, wood floors, antique radiators, and a wall clock that has been in the library since the 1920s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7JHM_0l2ZSGJG00
Carnegie Library in downtown Colorado SpringsPhoto byAuthor

There is also a Carnegie Library in downtown Colorado Springs at 21 West Kiowa Street, less than three miles from the Old Colorado City branch.

The grand, Neo-Classical designed building has tall windows and elaborate trim, and it was finished in 1905 with the help of a $60,000 Carnegie grant. The library is next door to the current Penrose branch and now houses the Regional History and Genealogy collections of the Pikes Peak Library District.

Colorado Springs is lucky to have two Carnegie library gems.

Although public libraries have changed in the last century, their mission remains true to Carnegie's vision: a community hub that provides free access to books, information, and services. It is an institution worth protecting.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# culture# library# knowledge# reading

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer based in Colorado sharing the state's hidden gems, fascinating history, and special events.

Colorado Springs, CO
3K followers

More from Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs, CO

The United States Air Force Academy Planetarium offers free movies and live shows to the public

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Planetarium and STEM Center on the United States Air Force Academy campus is a lesser-known gem in Colorado Springs. The facility is open to the public and offers free movies and live shows that are educational and interesting for all ages.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Rocky Mountain Women's Film will host a Pi Day film event featuring pie

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Institute (RMWF) will host a March Film Club on Pi Day with a special pie day theme. On Tuesday, March 14th, enjoy three short films showcasing women and pie.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Gold Star Pies has a special Pi Day deal (March 14th) - reserve it now

(Colorado Springs, CO) March 14th is Pi Day! A time to celebrate the mathematical constant known as Pi (π) and indulge in the sweet delicacy that shares the same name. To help mark this momentous day, Gold Star Pies is offering a tasty assortment of whole pies, including a new flavor from the upcoming spring line-up (available only with the sampler). The quantities are limited, so place your order early.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado is the third hottest state, according to Instacart

Colorado may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about heat, but it seems that the Centennial state has a fondness for spicy flavors. A survey by Instacart, a grocery delivery service, found that Colorado ranks as the third highest state for hot sauce purchases, buying 4.0 ounces of the spicy condiment per customer.

Read full story
4 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Rise and shine at Nightingale Bread, a delightful Colorado Springs bakery

(Colorado Springs, CO) Nightingale Bread, a bakery just north of downtown Colorado Springs, occupies classroom no. 8 in what was previously Lincoln Elementary School. The bakery opened in 2017 and is perhaps the best-smelling classroom in the former school now called Lincoln Center.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

There is a herd of hungry goats at Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) If you have recently been to Bear Creek Park in Colorado Springs, you might have noticed a large goat herd on the east side of the area near the community gardens.

Read full story
Cripple Creek, CO

Chill at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival this weekend (February 25th & 26th)

Cripple Creek is a historic mining town that is a scenic 75-minute drive from Colorado Springs, and it is the place to be this weekend. After a two-year hiatus, the Cripple Creek Ice Festival is back, and it is bigger and better than ever. The free festival started on February 18th and runs through February 26th.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The first Black detective in Colorado Springs famously infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan

(Colorado Springs, CO) Many remarkable individuals have called Colorado Springs home, including Ron Stallworth, who made history as the first Black police detective in the city. He also successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado State

From local success to national fame, three Colorado small businesses that are on the rise

Colorado is a fantastic location for entrepreneurs looking to start a small business. The state has a strong and growing economy, and the area's natural beauty, mild climate, and year-round outdoor recreation help to attract and retain employees.

Read full story
Manitou Springs, CO

This Colorado gem is in the top five for "Best Small Town Art Scene," according to USA Today

Colorado's art scene is dynamic and diverse, offering something for everyone, from traditional art enthusiasts to those interested in cutting-edge contemporary pieces. The state has several world-class art museums and numerous small towns with remarkable artistic finds.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Garden of the Gods Visitor Center hosts the 18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day on Saturday

(Colorado Springs, CO) Bighorn sheep are some of the most impressive creatures in Colorado. The strong and agile animals are well adapted to life in mountainous regions with powerful legs that help them climb and jump across rocky terrain with ease, and thick coats to keep them warm in cold weather. The social animals live in herds, so where there is one, there are often many.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

This Colorado Springs cookie business has a unique and fun way to satisfy your sweet tooth

(Colorado Springs, CO) Cookies are an ideal sweet treat. The convenient hand-held dessert requires no utensils, is easy to share, and comes in numerous flavors and varieties to satisfy any craving.

Read full story
Colorado Springs, CO

Five budget-friendly, indoor activities in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Winter weather can be unpredictable, especially in Colorado. Thankfully, Colorado Springs has numerous free and budget-friendly indoor activities for a chilly day.

Read full story
4 comments
Grand Junction, CO

Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food world

The prestigious James Beard Awards, sometimes called the Oscars of the food world, recognize and celebrate culinary excellence in the United States. The awards, named after the legendary American chef, cookbook author, and TV personality, have been presented annually by the James Beard Foundation since 1991.

Read full story
Pueblo, CO

Feast on Pueblo's best chili-covered burgers with the self-guided "Slopper Tour"

The votes are in, and the 2023 Pueblo Slopper Tour results have been officially announced. The "slopper," a burger smothered in home-grown green chili on a toasted bun and topped with cheese, raw onions, and sometimes french fries is a local favorite in Pueblo, Colorado.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver Zoo offers half-price admission tickets through February 14th

(Denver, Colorado) The Denver Zoo is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, and right now, the zoo has a fabulous February special. Now through February 14th, the Denver Zoo is offering half-off admission tickets.

Read full story
1 comments
Greeley, CO

Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado, is a vibrant and growing area that offers a unique blend of small-town charm and big-city amenities. It is home to a fantastic university, impressive public art, and a delicious chicken sandwich at Sexy Sammies.

Read full story
6 comments
Colorado State

This Colorado Business Is America's #1 Chocolate and Candy Store Retailer, According to Newsweek

A visit to a chocolate store is an experience like no other. Who doesn't love a shop stocked with shelves upon shelves of beautifully crafted, indulgent sweet treats? The inviting atmosphere, enticing aroma, and tempting samples make a chocolate store hard to resist.

Read full story
10 comments
Golden, CO

What to expect at "Goldens in Golden" on Saturday

On Saturday, February 4th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., friendly, affectionate, and sweet golden retrievers will be the guests of honor in Golden, Colorado. The historic town is hosting its annual "Goldens in Golden," and all friendly, well-behaved, leashed golden retrievers are welcome!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy